Edgewood Management Raised Its Equinix (EQIX) Position; Puzo Michael J Increases Holding in Becton Dickinson (BDX)

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 335.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 3,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,248 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $253.86. About 807,651 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 22.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 662,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.60M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 billion, up from 2.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $10 during the last trading session, reaching $514.94. About 301,898 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 2.33 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Corp Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 43,217 shares. Puzo Michael J, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,248 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 11,764 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Cap Ltd Limited Liability reported 371 shares. 25,151 were reported by Farmers And Merchants Invs. Salem Inv Counselors holds 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 552 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And owns 71,663 shares. Miller Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 9,502 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Generation Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 368,519 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Tiverton Asset Limited Company invested in 0.03% or 3,157 shares. 19,288 are owned by Lincoln Limited Com. New York-based Community Retail Bank Na has invested 0.23% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Benjamin F Edwards owns 0.19% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 8,216 shares.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,750 shares to 77,748 shares, valued at $10.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,672 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25 billion and $28.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 5.96 million shares to 114,751 shares, valued at $16.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 1.30M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.52M shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).