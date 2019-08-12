Edgewood Management Raised Its Cme Group (CME) Position; Tctc Holdings Has Decreased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 6.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 9,595 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Tctc Holdings Llc holds 127,855 shares with $10.33M value, down from 137,450 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $293.58B valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $69.39. About 7.02M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 01/05/2018 – GUYANA OIL CONTRACT PROVIDE FOR `SYSTEMATIC’ EXPLORATION: EXXON; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Earnings Increase 16 Percent to $4.7 Billion in First Quarter 2018; 20/03/2018 – Exxon eyes Gulf of Mexico plastics plant; 23/05/2018 – EXPLAINER-Drilling down: Risky hunt for oil in Vietnam’s South China Sea blocks; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT TO PLANS TO EVENTUALLY REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO ZERO – PRIME MINISTER; 05/03/2018 EXXON-LED CONSORTIUM XOM.N SUBMITS INTEREST FOR BLOCKS WEST, SOUTHWEST OF CRETE- LICENSING AUTHORITY; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Upstream Net $3.07B; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL ANNOUNCES 84 PERCENT INCREASE IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXPANSION IN PNG; 30/05/2018 – Exxon has long denied the charges; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead

Edgewood Management Llc increased Cme Group Inc (CME) stake by 4.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgewood Management Llc acquired 310,603 shares as Cme Group Inc (CME)’s stock rose 10.91%. The Edgewood Management Llc holds 7.42M shares with $1.22 billion value, up from 7.11 million last quarter. Cme Group Inc now has $76.02B valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $212.3. About 644,492 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 25/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 24; 24/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT ON LATE MONDAY’S HIGHER WHOLESALE BEEF VALUES, FUTURES’ DISCOUNTS TO CASH PRICE EXPECTATIONS -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME CO-CEO SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS NET LEVERAGE RATIO TO FALL TO NEAR 3X BY END OF YEAR; 06/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG BACK MONTHS 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES, RENEWED CHINA PORK TARIFF CONCERNS -TRADE; 20/03/2018 – Market expectations for a March rate hike are 94.4 percent as of Tuesday morning, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool; 22/05/2018 – IHS Markit Expands MarkitSERV Trade Reporting Solution in Asia and Europe with Connections to CME Group; 02/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#FC: FALL OVER 1 PCT ON LOWER LIVE CATTLE CONTRACTS, FLAT TO WEAKER CASH PRICES -TRADE; 12/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE APRIL 1LCJ8 FUTURES DECLINE OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, ROLL BY FUNDS INTO BACK MONTHS -TRADE; 04/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 3; 18/05/2018 – CME/@fastFT: Nex shareholders vote in favour of CME deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt has 51,657 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt reported 14,362 shares. Sit Inv Assoc reported 0.23% stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 76,221 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Inc stated it has 0.08% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited reported 3,719 shares stake. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Llc invested in 2,861 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Capstone Financial Inc reported 0.75% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 6.11M shares or 0.21% of the stock. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited reported 0.08% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg Incorporated stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Oppenheimer And Company owns 44,773 shares. Northpointe Cap Ltd Company holds 30,447 shares. Commerce Comml Bank stated it has 1% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Among 8 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CME Group had 18 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) rating on Wednesday, July 3. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $19400 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, June 5 by UBS. Bernstein maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 15 report. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2. Deutsche Bank maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 3 by Wells Fargo. JP Morgan downgraded CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Friday, February 15 to “Underweight” rating. As per Friday, August 9, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, March 22 report.

Edgewood Management Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 14,667 shares to 19,454 valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 48,843 shares and now owns 134,510 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 203,212 were reported by Capital Inv Advisors Lc. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.48% or 40,019 shares. Stephens Ar holds 353,049 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Donaldson Cap Management Lc reported 300,533 shares. The New York-based Forte Limited Liability Co Adv has invested 0.7% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Buckingham Capital Management holds 50,689 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Benedict Fin Advisors Incorporated has invested 1.09% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Virtu Ltd Liability Co owns 0.09% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 18,574 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr holds 48,791 shares or 2.35% of its portfolio. Moreover, Arrow Financial Corp has 1.11% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Mcdaniel Terry has 0.63% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lifeplan Fincl Incorporated reported 6,371 shares stake. First Commonwealth Pa holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 12,425 shares. Saturna Corporation reported 6,241 shares. Annex Advisory Ser Lc holds 0.13% or 10,434 shares in its portfolio.

Tctc Holdings Llc increased Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 53,650 shares to 225,793 valued at $12.88M in 2019Q1. It also upped Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 2,054 shares and now owns 5,193 shares. Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 23 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19. Wells Fargo maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Friday, March 8. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $76 target. Mizuho maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform”.