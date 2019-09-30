Edgewood Management Maintains Stake in Facebook (FB); As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Suncoast Equity Management Boosted Position

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 154,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7.91M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53B, up from 7.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66M shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Facebook has an awful lot of data on its users; 22/05/2018 – THERE ARE IMPORTANT ELECTIONS GLOBALLY IN COMING 18 MONTHS-ZUCKERBERG; 19/03/2018 – FB/@fbnewsroom: Pursuing Forensic Audits to Investigate Cambridge Analytica Claims; 30/03/2018 – Some advertisers are furious about Facebook’s latest privacy move; 11/04/2018 – TOPLive Starts: Zuckerberg Testifies to House on Facebook Data; 24/04/2018 – Google has more information on users than Facebook, notes one venture capitalist; 19/03/2018 – @jimcramer says continued bad headlines make Facebook seem “naive.”; 18/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica denies Wylie’s claims that the firm held on to data obtained illegally from millions of Facebook users; 19/04/2018 – PUBLICIS PUBP.PA SAYS NOT HAVING ANY ISSUES REGARDING ANY MAJOR ADVERTISERS STOPPING ADVERTISING ON FACEBOOK; 28/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Steve Ballmer says Facebook shouldn’t ‘over-resist’ government

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 2,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 85,027 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.83 million, up from 82,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/03/2018 – Apple unveils new privacy tools ahead of EU law; 28/05/2018 – Display Makers Dip on Report Apple OLED Shift in 2019 (Correct); 24/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Jury Says Samsung On the Hook for $539M Over Apple Designs: A California jury today decided that Samsung must pay; 10/05/2018 – Apple scraps Irish data […]; 27/04/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Apple is working on AR/VR headset with 8K displays, that will wirelessly connect to a dedicated box powered b; 30/04/2018 – Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple orders, sources say; 17/04/2018 – Activist investor Jana hired staff for new socially responsible fund; 01/05/2018 – Apple Leisure Group and The Mark Travel Corporation Complete Transaction to Join Forces; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple developing tech that lets iPhone users perform tasks by moving fingers close screen without tapping it; 25/04/2018 – Apple cuts iPhone parts orders in Taiwan, sources say

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 36,653 are held by Buckingham Mgmt. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) owns 24,163 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0.2% or 261,574 shares in its portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur has 2.27 million shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Investec Asset Limited has invested 1.6% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Limited Company reported 415,441 shares. Capital Advsr Inc Ok accumulated 1,373 shares. Bragg Financial Advisors has 0.69% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Arcadia Invest Management Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 2,202 shares. Estabrook Cap Management holds 0% or 130 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Limited invested in 1.42% or 59,300 shares. Cap Advsr Ltd Ltd Com reported 1,525 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. North American Mngmt Corporation holds 0.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 3,281 shares. Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Weitz Inv Management reported 3.24% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $30.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 3,340 shares to 53,267 shares, valued at $5.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 13,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,509 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Management holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 310,043 shares. Cibc Bancorporation Usa holds 1.84% or 66,436 shares in its portfolio. Stadion Money Management Llc reported 3,766 shares. Lathrop Investment Management Corporation, a Arkansas-based fund reported 6,666 shares. Aristotle Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 2,000 shares. Wright Invsts Serv owns 4.39% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 58,261 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Inc Wi reported 82,001 shares or 2.05% of all its holdings. Fairfield Bush And has invested 3.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hills Financial Bank accumulated 41,886 shares or 2.14% of the stock. Weiss Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). American Natl Registered Advisor reported 30,698 shares or 3.41% of all its holdings. Veritas Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 5,216 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Renaissance Invest Group Lc owns 3.65% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 49,431 shares. Missouri-based Financial Serv has invested 1.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Groesbeck Invest Nj accumulated 1.57% or 9,791 shares.

Suncoast Equity Management, which manages about $229.33M and $488.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 61,052 shares to 195,049 shares, valued at $22.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.