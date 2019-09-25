Edgewood Management Maintains Holding in Cme Group (CME); Argyll Research Cut Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) Position by $29.15 Million; Share Price Rose

Argyll Research Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners Lp (EPD) by 8.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc sold 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 10.94 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $315.75 million, down from 11.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.66. About 3.04M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 112,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 7.53 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46B, up from 7.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $213.9. About 585,675 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 04/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG CONTRACTS 0#LH: JUMP MORE THAN 2 PERCENT WITH STRENGTH FROM TECHNICAL BUYING, SHORT-COVERING -TRADE; 12/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 11; 16/03/2018 – CME, NEX Currently Working Together to Allow CME to Complete Due Diligence; 11/04/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME Group Plc – Amendment; 14/05/2018 – Traders are now assigning a 51 percent chance of a fourth interest rate hike in December, according to the CME; 11/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG BACK MONTHS 0#LH: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH STRENGTH FROM SHORT-COVERING, TECHNICAL BUYING -TRADE; 05/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 4; 28/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 27; 16/03/2018 – NEX – CME IS REQUIRED, BY NOT LATER THAN 5.00 P.M. ON APRIL 12, 2018, TO EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER OR NOT; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES NEX GROUP’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Na has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Richard C Young & Company Limited invested in 18,579 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Llc accumulated 0.1% or 167,763 shares. Plancorp Ltd, Missouri-based fund reported 75,451 shares. Gam Holdg Ag owns 0.02% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 14,586 shares. Fmr reported 8.12M shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel, Michigan-based fund reported 139,243 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 258,850 shares. Family Mngmt reported 37,010 shares stake. Cv Starr Trust holds 450,000 shares. Valley Advisers holds 0.2% or 25,573 shares. Victory Capital Management Incorporated stated it has 0.09% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Df Dent & Company Inc stated it has 42,911 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Security National Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 0.32% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Jnba Fincl Advisors owns 271 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16B for 13.52 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hilltop Holdg reported 0.08% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moreover, Old Dominion Cap Inc has 2.01% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 2,239 are owned by Pitcairn Communications. Swarthmore Group has 1.77% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Northern Tru owns 4.20M shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Shelton Mngmt holds 0.03% or 2,814 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Incorporated Ar accumulated 4,665 shares. Captrust Advsr holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 2,340 shares. Moreover, Hartford Invest Mngmt Com has 0.21% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Clearbridge Invs Limited Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 426,960 shares. Cap Ltd Ca holds 3.91% or 84,757 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Company, a Japan-based fund reported 483,172 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 10,489 shares or 0.04% of the stock. American Grp Inc has invested 0.11% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $30.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cohen & Steers Mlp Inc & Enr (MIE) by 35,403 shares to 273,640 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 39,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,585 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).