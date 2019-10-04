Edgewood Management Lowered Its Position in American Tower New (AMT) as Share Price Rose; Northstar Asset Management Has Lowered Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake by $304,863; Share Price Declined

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 52,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 8.47 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 billion, down from 8.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $225.71. About 269,663 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Northstar Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 35.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc sold 7,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 14,250 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $566,000, down from 22,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $32.09. About 1.47M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 19.57 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger upgraded, Halliburton downgraded in Barclays rating shuffle – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Hold On to Schlumberger (SLB) Now – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Rockwell Automation and Schlumberger Announce Closing of Sensia Joint Venture – Business Wire” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

