Edgewood Management Lowered Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Stock Value Declined; As At&T (T) Market Valuation Rose, Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Has Boosted Holding

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 28.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 13,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 33,509 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57M, down from 46,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 16.86M shares traded or 53.98% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OF RESOURCES IN PERMIAN; 05/04/2018 – Exxon imports LNG to keep tanks cool at Papua New Guinea plant; 16/05/2018 – ISS Advises Exxon Shareholders to Vote Against Executive Pay; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ANNOUNCED INTENTION TO IMPROVE ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN REFINING & CHEMICAL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals in its annual meeting, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – WOODS WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CEO OF EXXONMOBIL EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2017; 29/04/2018 – Exxon Says PNG LNG Plant Now Operating at Normal Production Rates; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 17,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 144,571 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.85M, up from 127,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 79.07 million shares traded or 141.32% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – Recode Managing Editor Ed Lee answers AT&T-Time-Warner merger questions on #TooEmbarrassed: transcript; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: NEW PHONES FOR FIRST RESPONDERS COMING NEXT YEAR; 30/03/2018 – AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Wasn’t Aware of Cohen Controversy Until 2018 — Memo; 30/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Financial Officer Provides an Update at Cowen Conference; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS IT FULLY COOPERATED WITH MUELLER RE COHEN: CNBC; 09/05/2018 – Novartis and AT&T Spoke to Mueller’s Office About Payments to Michael Cohen; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O – AT&T AND TIME WARNER, l CERTAINLY DIDN’T EXPECT THAT DEAL TO BE SUBJECT TO THE SITUATION IT’S IN NOW-CEO, CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: HIGHER PHONE UPGRADE RATES ARE `HISTORY’

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25 billion and $30.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 71,860 shares to 6.90M shares, valued at $1.26 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 64,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.80 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lattice Strategies Tr by 11,130 shares to 23,907 shares, valued at $760,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,364 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

