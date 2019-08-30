Edgewood Management Lowered American Tower New (AMT) Stake; 5 Analysts Covering Valero Energy (VLO)

Among 5 analysts covering Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Valero Energy has $110 highest and $9200 lowest target. $100.40’s average target is 33.24% above currents $75.35 stock price. Valero Energy had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. On Thursday, June 6 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, May 14 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, April 26 by Raymond James. See Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $105 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $95 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $96.0000 New Target: $92.0000 Upgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $102.0000 New Target: $105.0000 Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $105.0000 Maintain

15/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $100 New Target: $110 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $105 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $100 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Wolfe Research Old Rating: Peer Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Edgewood Management Llc decreased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 13.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgewood Management Llc sold 1.30M shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Edgewood Management Llc holds 8.52M shares with $1.68 billion value, down from 9.82M last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $102.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $230.83. About 36,574 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

The stock increased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $75.35. About 97,263 shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 25/04/2018 – Valero Sunray, Texas refinery restarting hydrocracker; 26/04/2018 – Valero Targets 2018 Total Payout Ratio of 40%-50% of Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities; 01/05/2018 – Valero Reports Tripped Compressor at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 14/05/2018 – VALERO BUYS PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU; 12/04/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of U.K. Petroleum Storage Business; 25/04/2018 – VALERO MCKEE REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 13/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY LARGE HYDROCRACKER OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER RESTART; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REFINERY THROUGHPUT CAPACITY UTILIZATION WAS 94 PERCENT; 06/03/2018 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold Valero Energy Corporation shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 96,637 shares. Acg Wealth holds 0.09% or 7,541 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Investment Management Gru, a Maine-based fund reported 85,226 shares. Westfield Capital Mgmt Lp holds 86,805 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Gru reported 182,807 shares stake. Pennsylvania Tru Company owns 0.14% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 28,151 shares. Nuwave Invest Management Ltd Co, a New Jersey-based fund reported 39 shares. Burke & Herbert Bank & accumulated 0.32% or 4,280 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.04% or 22,199 shares. Nomura Hldgs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 25,792 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gru Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.46% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 0.14% or 629,649 shares. Moreover, 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership has 0.18% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 617,409 shares. Scott And Selber reported 1.17% stake. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 237,213 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gasoline And Valero Head Into The Offseason – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Very Positive on Top Refining Stocks for Rest of 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “T Boone Pickens’ BP Capital Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Update: Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Gained 59% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company has market cap of $30.20 billion. It operates through two divisions, Refining and Ethanol. It has a 12.37 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in refining, marketing, and bulk sales activities.

Among 6 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Tower has $25300 highest and $185 lowest target. $218.17’s average target is -5.48% below currents $230.83 stock price. American Tower had 14 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMT in report on Monday, August 19 with “Overweight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, July 15 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AMT in report on Monday, March 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMT in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. UBS downgraded American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) rating on Friday, June 7. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $22200 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. JP Morgan maintained the shares of AMT in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tower stocks rise as KeyBanc raises targets – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – The Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Silver Ring Value Partners – American Tower – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “American Tower Corp (AMT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Edgewood Management Llc increased Booking Hldgs Inc stake by 4,986 shares to 676,072 valued at $1.18B in 2019Q1. It also upped Ihs Markit Ltd stake by 161,986 shares and now owns 18.52M shares. The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schmidt P J Inv Management has 14,755 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Copeland Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.34% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Renaissance Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Westpac Banking reported 0% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Wedge Cap Management L Lp Nc has invested 0.17% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Tiedemann Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 13,260 shares. Azimuth Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.43% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.14% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). First Heartland Consultants Incorporated has invested 0.13% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fil reported 454,072 shares. New York-based Sg Americas Securities Ltd has invested 0.21% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Barr E S & invested 0.47% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Profund Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0.29% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Bessemer Securities Ltd invested in 5,300 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Tx has 3.49% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).