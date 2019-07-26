Edgewood Management Lifted Holding in Adobe (ADBE) by $12.93 Million; Hikari Tsushin Cut Its Apple (AAPL) Stake as Valuation Rose

Hikari Tsushin Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 32.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Tsushin Inc sold 15,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,145 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.30 million, down from 49,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $958.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $208.26. About 12.58 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/04/2018 – Tech Today: Apple HomePod a Dud, Nice PC Numbers, Zuck’s Mixed Reviews — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Apple discloses gender pay gap at UK operations; 23/04/2018 – EU: Will Probe Whether Rivals May Be Harmed if Apple Discontinued Referrals to Them From Shazam App; 24/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook called for “calm heads” and more open trade amid rising fears of a trade war between the United States and China; 15/05/2018 – Apple Wants $1 Billion From Samsung at Smartphone Retrial; 15/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple iPhone Rumors: Cheaper Model to Launch Alongside Bigger Model in September 2018?; 24/04/2018 – “Heading into Apple’s much anticipated March (FY2Q18) quarter next week the Street has gone into ‘full panic mode’ as supply chain checks out of Asia indicate that June iPhone shipments are trending well below expectations,” GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives writes in a note to clients Tuesday; 10/04/2018 – VIRNETX WINS PATENT TRIAL AGAINST APPLE OVER COMMUNICATIONS; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple may be fighting, but they have actually enabled each other’s success for years; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple”

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 48,608 shares as the company's stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.62M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 billion, up from 4.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $311.47. About 845,145 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OLED, X, ADBE – Nasdaq" on July 16, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited Liability has 0.12% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,464 shares. Argent reported 8,839 shares. Homrich And Berg holds 0.03% or 2,222 shares in its portfolio. Ajo LP accumulated 136,172 shares. Ipswich Investment Mgmt invested in 0.14% or 1,640 shares. Allstate invested in 29,959 shares. Trillium Asset Limited Liability owns 1.45% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 107,571 shares. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group Ltd has invested 0.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Amer Century Companies reported 1.88 million shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% or 22,617 shares in its portfolio. 1.75M were accumulated by Putnam Limited Liability Corp. Maplelane Limited Liability Company reported 290,001 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 198,525 shares. Duff And Phelps Invest holds 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 5,275 shares. Bbva Compass Retail Bank reported 10,658 shares stake.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $17.57 million activity. $6.00 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by Parasnis Abhay. $7.39 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Rencher Bradley. Another trade for 13,804 shares valued at $3.45 million was sold by Morris Donna.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25 billion and $28.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 325,023 shares to 343,347 shares, valued at $71.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 1.35M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.74 million shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beacon Capital Management Inc invested in 921 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp has 14.30M shares. Dillon And Assoc Inc has invested 6.9% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sei Investments reported 1.03 million shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation stated it has 22,061 shares. Icon Advisers has invested 0.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 1.87M shares for 2.85% of their portfolio. First Citizens State Bank And Com owns 2.73% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 128,757 shares. 223,101 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman &. Timessquare Cap Management Llc has invested 0.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kemper Corp Master Retirement, a Illinois-based fund reported 44,400 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Lc has 67,905 shares for 2.13% of their portfolio. California-based Golub Gp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 4.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Excalibur Management Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 21,149 shares. 29,996 are owned by Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Co.

Hikari Tsushin Inc, which manages about $451.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S And P 500 Etf (VOO) by 7,850 shares to 27,655 shares, valued at $7.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.