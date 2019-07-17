Edgewood Management Lifted By $7.11 Million Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Position; Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) Sentiment Is 1.08

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.79, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 56 institutional investors opened new and increased holdings, while 52 decreased and sold their stock positions in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 28.89 million shares, up from 28.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 34 Increased: 38 New Position: 18.

Edgewood Management Llc increased Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) stake by 0.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgewood Management Llc acquired 12,477 shares as Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)’s stock declined 8.31%. The Edgewood Management Llc holds 2.43 million shares with $1.38B value, up from 2.41M last quarter. Intuitive Surgical Inc now has $60.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.66% or $8.58 during the last trading session, reaching $524.14. About 257,194 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.4. About 87,011 shares traded. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) has declined 37.53% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.96% the S&P500. Some Historical FDP News: 07/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte Produce Acquires Equity Investment In Purple Carrot; 01/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte 1Q Adj EPS 85c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDP); 01/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte 1Q Net $41.5M; 07/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC – ACQUIRED AN EQUITY INVESTMENT IN PURPLE CARROT, A PLANT-BASED MEAL KIT PROVIDER; 01/05/2018 – Correct: Fresh Del Monte 1Q EPS 88c; 01/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 88C; 01/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE 1Q REV. $1.11B; 15/03/2018 Fresh Del Monte Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE BUYS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN PURPLE CARROT

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. It offers fresh produce products consisting of bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers; and various other fruits, such as strawberries, plantains, and mangos. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides prepared food products comprising prepared fruits and vegetables, juices, other beverages, snacks, poultry, and meat products.

Dean Capital Management holds 1.37% of its portfolio in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. for 30,240 shares. Dean Investment Associates Llc owns 156,940 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has 0.42% invested in the company for 42,500 shares. The Connecticut-based Corecommodity Management Llc has invested 0.29% in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital, a Missouri-based fund reported 15,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetta Svcs owns 5,200 shares. Finance Counselors owns 3,376 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,440 shares. 30,172 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Capstone Invest Advsr Ltd accumulated 778 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd holds 0.34% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 178,427 shares. 1,275 are owned by Everett Harris And Ca. Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated reported 459,960 shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,695 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company holds 0.02% or 28,539 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 201,016 shares. Raymond James & Assoc reported 0.06% stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc reported 858 shares. Perigon Wealth Limited holds 0.14% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 1,163 shares. Keybank Association Oh has 0.3% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 89,097 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $20.67 million activity. The insider Samath Jamie sold $229,014. The insider Myriam Curet sold $1.09M. 7,500 shares were sold by MOHR MARSHALL, worth $3.94M. Shares for $14.65M were sold by GUTHART GARY S.

