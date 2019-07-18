Edgewood Management Increases Position in Adobe (ADBE); Dexcom (DXCM) Valuation Declined While Baillie Gifford & Company Has Decreased Holding by $1.15 Million

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 0.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 9,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.92M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $585.94M, down from 4.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $151.82. About 280,271 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 38.15% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 27/03/2018 – $DXCM FDA approves the Dexcom G6 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for determining blood glucose (sugar) levels in children aged two and older and adults with diabetes; 09/04/2018 – DexCom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 17/05/2018 – DexCom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Rev $184.4M; 27/03/2018 – FDA approves DexCom’s glucose monitoring system; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH DEXCOM G6 CGM SYSTEMLATER THIS YEAR; 08/03/2018 WaveForm Technologies Receives Favorable Decision on Critical Glucose Monitoring Patents; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM G6 ICGM CAN BE USED TO DETERMINE BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 48,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.62 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23B, up from 4.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $308.79. About 793,781 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cibc Ww Markets reported 311,621 shares. Marietta Prtn Limited Com stated it has 1.29% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Meyer Handelman invested 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Regions Corporation, a Alabama-based fund reported 14,406 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 25,800 shares. Suvretta Capital Management Llc reported 959,804 shares. Violich Management holds 0.21% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 3,125 shares. Tower Bridge, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,640 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited reported 139,053 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Mcf Limited Com invested in 46 shares or 0% of the stock. Pointstate Cap LP accumulated 1.39 million shares. Freestone Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 0.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Winslow Ltd Liability accumulated 1.85M shares or 2.67% of the stock. The Michigan-based Comerica Fincl Bank has invested 0.28% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. Lewnes Ann sold $720,480 worth of stock. Morris Donna had sold 13,804 shares worth $3.45M on Friday, February 1. Parasnis Abhay had sold 25,000 shares worth $6.00 million on Wednesday, January 30. Rencher Bradley also sold $7.39M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $10.19 million were sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25 billion and $28.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 1.35M shares to 16.74 million shares, valued at $1.74B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 168,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,527 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ADBE, GWW, AMD – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Adobe, Philip Morris, Mondelez, ConocoPhillips and Tesla – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Hard to Keep Track of the Losers – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for June 18, 2019 : ADBE, JBL, LZB – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

More notable recent DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “DexCom (DXCM) Stock Moves 0.35%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DexCom Q4 revenue up 53% – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DexCom prices $750M convertible senior notes – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Investors Should Bet on DexCom (DXCM) Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,084 are held by Arizona State Retirement System. 100,031 were accumulated by National Bank Of Montreal Can. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 665,126 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Nordea Mgmt Ab reported 3,679 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Washington-based Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Quantbot Lp holds 62,050 shares. Fiduciary Trust Com holds 0.01% or 3,666 shares. Mackay Shields Llc holds 0.09% or 11.83 million shares. Atria owns 0.02% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 3,188 shares. Bamco Ny holds 0.21% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 413,897 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Com stated it has 0.15% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Ajo LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Stifel Financial Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 11,045 shares. Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 6,158 shares.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.47 million activity. SAYER KEVIN R sold $893,400 worth of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) on Monday, February 11. 3,114 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares with value of $466,303 were sold by Pacelli Steven Robert.