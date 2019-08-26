Edgewood Management Increased Visa (V) Position by $11.23 Million; Share Price Rose; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Value Declined, Birch Hill Investment Advisors Lifted Position

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 72,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 14.24 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22B, up from 14.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $395.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $176.58. About 2.81 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES; 11/05/2018 – Trump Administration Seeks to Tighten Student, Exchange Visa Oversight; 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – INCREASED FISCAL FULL-YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK BASED ON STRONG PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST HALF

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 522.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 373,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 444,640 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.37M, up from 71,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $31.58. About 5.97M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Stifel has invested 0.13% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First Dallas Securities holds 0.27% or 8,552 shares. First Utd Bancorporation holds 0.16% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 5,969 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 261,468 shares. Holderness Com stated it has 15,076 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Cibc World Markets holds 1.54M shares. Capital Ca reported 102,285 shares. Hartford Mngmt holds 0.04% or 2,655 shares. Gru One Trading Lp accumulated 32,734 shares. Georgia-based Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Reilly Lc invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Strs Ohio has 983,434 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Ltd stated it has 0.32% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Com holds 0.14% or 9,235 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 17,117 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,667 shares to 65,642 shares, valued at $15.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 179,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,462 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $28.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19,959 shares to 139,931 shares, valued at $26.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 168,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,527 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

