Edgewood Management Increased Its Nvidia (NVDA) Position by $1.84 Million; Valuation Declined; Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Shareholder P2 Capital Partners Trimmed Position by $7.19 Million

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 224,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The hedge fund held 1.57 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.74M, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $31.11. About 1.19M shares traded or 60.15% up from the average. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 06/03/2018 ACI World Announces the World’s Top Airports for Customer Experience in 2017; 24/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Announces 2018 Innovation Award Winners, Recognizing Global Payments Innovation; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees 2Q Rev $230M-$240M; 22/03/2018 – ACI WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SHANGHAI-BASED BANK CARD COMPANY UNIONPAY INTERNATIONAL; 23/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide’s Carolyn Homberger Recognized as One of Forty Under 40 Game Changers in Digital Payments; 27/03/2018 – WCG (WIRB-Copernicus Group) Clinical Services Division Acquires ACI Clinical; 20/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Lower Debit Card Costs for Avid Acceptance; 13/03/2018 – DBS Drives Digital Transformation in Asia-Pacific with ACI Worldwide; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Rev $209.3M; 10/04/2018 – MRSS India Wins Multi-year ACI-ASQ Survey at 20 Airports Across India

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 0.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 10,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 7.86M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 billion, up from 7.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $180.66. About 8.80 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Unveils 2 PetaFLOPS SuperServer Based on New NVIDIA HGX-2, the World’s Most Powerful Cloud Server Platform for Al and HPC; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 09/04/2018 – BOXX Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $28.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 325,023 shares to 343,347 shares, valued at $71.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.28 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.65M shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 1.43 million shares to 4.79 million shares, valued at $70.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL) by 232,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 45.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.22 per share. ACIW’s profit will be $13.46 million for 64.81 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 140.00% EPS growth.