Edgewood Management Holds Position in Amazon Com (AMZN); Financial Advantage Position in Merck & Co New (MRK) Has Lowered as Market Value Rose

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 306 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 597,997 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 billion, up from 597,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $900.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $36.26 during the last trading session, reaching $1821.18. About 1.52M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 15/05/2018 – Seattle’s head tax on big businesses is making Amazon “question” its growth in the city; 10/04/2018 – Factor Daily: Amazon ups the ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 billion; 05/04/2018 – Trump also criticizes Amazon and says the company is not on a level playing field; 27/03/2018 – The Big Interview: A Chinese Startup’s Big Ambition: Amazon for Services; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Web Service has boosted its marketing presence at the doorstep of the Pentagon ahead of a major cloud contract; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SHAREHOLDERS RE-ELECT ALL NINE NOMINEES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS – COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 02/05/2018 – Amazon to Open Second Australia Fulfillment Center, Will Be Located in Sydney; 24/04/2018 – It took Jeff Bezos just 3 words to change the way Suzy Welch thinks about work. via @CNBCMakeIt; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Members Can Now Forego Heavy Lifting

Financial Advantage Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (MRK) by 99.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc sold 53,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 233 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19,000, down from 53,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $86.17. About 2.49M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 18/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA PRESENTS OSTEOARTHRITIS DATA AT OARSI 2018; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 06/04/2018 – NewLink Will Review Clinical Programs After Merck, Incyte Trial Failure — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 27/03/2018 – Merck: Designation Is For Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Merck (NYSE:MRK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “In one release, Merck states laying off 150 â€” and adding 400+ – Triangle Business Journal” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merck: Don’t Miss It – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “8 More Big Pharma Events in 2019 You Don’t Want to Miss – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The stated it has 0.71% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). First Dallas Securities invested 1.79% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Anchor Cap Limited Liability reported 4,316 shares stake. Woodstock, Massachusetts-based fund reported 119,591 shares. Cypress Mngmt Limited has invested 3.86% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.04% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 136,237 shares. Shoker Invest Counsel reported 1.33% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Reliance Tru Of Delaware owns 85,769 shares or 1.15% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 1.06% or 5.53 million shares in its portfolio. American Assets Investment Management Ltd Liability Com holds 70,000 shares. Klingenstein Fields Limited holds 352,923 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, a New York-based fund reported 266,900 shares. Yorktown Mgmt & Research Inc stated it has 0.48% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Nippon Life holds 567,400 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Centre Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.78% or 82,220 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Weekly Market Preview: Tech Earnings Grabs The Spotlight (FB, TSLA, AMZN, SBUX, GOOGL) – Nasdaq” on July 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Today’s Pickup: Your Office Mailroom Isn’t Celebrating Prime Day – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What You Need To Know About TurnKey, Amazon’s Real Estate Partnership With Realogy – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Some Of The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Are Found Elsewhere – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25 billion and $28.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14,667 shares to 19,454 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.28 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.65M shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).