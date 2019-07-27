Edgewood Management Holds Holding in Facebook (FB); Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding Boosted by Financial Counselors Inc

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 75.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 3.34M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.76M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 billion, up from 4.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Currency Devalued Along With User Trust — Heard on the Street; 24/04/2018 – Facebook earnings mean Facebook gets to talk about something besides Cambridge Analytica; 04/05/2018 – Financial Post: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription based version of its service; 10/04/2018 – Spinnaker Support Expands Its Global Sales Partner Network; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Says Cambridge Analytica Audit on Hold Amid U.K. Probe; 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Facebook CEO says no plans to extend all of European privacy law globally; 10/04/2018 – Facebook-Cambridge Analytica: A timeline of the data hijacking scandal; 19/04/2018 – GERMAN BREXIT COORDINATOR PETER PTASSEK COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK; 16/04/2018 – Here Are Some Ways Washington Could Rein In Facebook: QuickTake; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK HIRES FIRM TO CONDUCT AUDIT OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 22.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 3,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,697 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, up from 13,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $103.53. About 4.73 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS; 17/04/2018 – SMS Assist Names Becky Lowe as New Chief Human Resources Officer; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS INVESTMENT SHIFTING TO INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, SERVICE INDUSTRIES; 05/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS ENCOURAGED BY STRONG SALES MOMENTUM SEEN AS WEATHER IMPROVED- CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE EMPHASISES IMPORTANCE OF EDUCATION, ACCUMULATION OF HUMAN CAPITAL IN INVESTMENT; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square Joins Fellow Activist D.E. Shaw in Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s, Target, and Tiffany are making headlines this morning; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 30% CAP ON INTEREST ONLY LENDING SHOULD REMAIN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gm Advisory Group owns 15,665 shares. Gruss Inc owns 3,600 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsr stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Columbia Asset Mgmt holds 0.24% or 5,501 shares in its portfolio. First Eagle Inv Management Ltd Liability Company owns 2.22 million shares. Incline Global Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 186,708 shares. Grand Jean Management accumulated 56,096 shares or 3.81% of the stock. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Eqis Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Swiss Bancshares holds 1.47% or 8.06 million shares. Comerica Natl Bank holds 0.73% or 504,627 shares in its portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Invesco Limited holds 1.44% or 25.68 million shares. Dsc LP holds 7,697 shares. Cordasco Fincl Network accumulated 100 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $3.19 million activity. Cox Christopher K had sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000 on Wednesday, January 30. Wehner David M. sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $28.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 325,023 shares to 343,347 shares, valued at $71.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 1.35M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.74M shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (NYSE:CWT) by 11,187 shares to 66,674 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 2,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,204 shares, and cut its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $23,725 was bought by WARDELL LISA W. On Wednesday, June 19 Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 2,030 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & holds 1.23% or 8.72M shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Company accumulated 0.17% or 2,292 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0.04% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 1.42 million were accumulated by Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Rampart Investment Management Ltd Liability Co invested 0.5% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Co has invested 0.08% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Tortoise Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 61 shares. Violich Mgmt Inc owns 0.38% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 13,583 shares. Campbell Newman Asset accumulated 159,404 shares. Moreover, Aimz Advsrs Ltd Com has 1.14% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bb&T stated it has 210,748 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. 8,000 were reported by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Lc accumulated 0.03% or 2,739 shares. First Citizens Fincl Bank And Trust holds 26,435 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.66M shares.