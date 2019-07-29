Edgewood Management Holding In Nvidia (NVDA) Was Upped; Verition Fund Management Has Lifted Stake in Tesla (Put) (TSLA) as Stock Price Declined

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 0.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 10,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.86 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 billion, up from 7.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $174.48. About 4.25 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning Inference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 30/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Gaming PC makers adjusting strategies under Nvidia GPP initiative; 12/04/2018 – Steve Feffer: $AMD $NVDA [Rumor] AMD Navi Mainstream GPU to Have GTX 1080 Class Performance, Nextgen Architecture is The “; 19/04/2018 – NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA and Arm Partner to Bring Deep Learning to Billions of IoT Devices

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 16.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 20,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79 million, up from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $5.56 during the last trading session, reaching $233.6. About 6.65M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 06/04/2018 – Trump to tap No. 2 official to run U.S. auto-safety agency; 16/04/2018 – A new report alleges that Tesla has repeatedly mislabeled and under-counted worker injuries making its safety record appear better than it actually is; 03/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CBS, VIAB, TSLA, FOXA, SPOT, BA, WMT & more; 27/03/2018 – Tech Down As Facebook, Tesla Weigh — Tech Roundup; 15/05/2018 – Leaked email says Tesla may have huge burst of Model 3 production this week; 02/04/2018 – Dealbook: Musk’s Jokes Aside, Tesla’s Tumult Continues: DealBook Briefing; 02/05/2018 – TESLA 1Q ADJ. AUTOMOTIVE GROSS MARGIN +18.8%, EST. +14.3%; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tesla’s autopilot chief Jim Keller steps down after two years- Bloomberg; 10/04/2018 – KGO-TV: EXCLUSIVE: Widow of deadly Tesla crash victim speaks out; 17/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Tesla is going to need to raise $10 billion in 2 years to keep going

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $24.15 million activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $305,420 was sold by Guillen Jerome M. 102,880 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares with value of $25.00M were bought by Musk Elon.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $2.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Braskem S A (NYSE:BAK) by 23,997 shares to 37,000 shares, valued at $955,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 12,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,367 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN).

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25 billion and $28.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 1.35M shares to 16.74 million shares, valued at $1.74 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.28M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.65M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

