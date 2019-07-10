Edgewood Management Holding in Nike (NKE) Has Increased by $117.42 Million as Stock Declined; Seven Post Investment Office LP Has Boosted Lennox Intl (LII) Stake by $852,720

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86 million, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $287.22. About 64,797 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 35.94% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 23/04/2018 – Lennox Cuts 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $8.79-EPS $9.39; 16/03/2018 – Lennox International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS DIV 25%; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF AUSTRALIA AND ASIA BUSINESSES, COMPANY HAS SIGNED A BINDING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJER REF AB; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.64/SHR; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – REITERATING 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FROM CONT OPS FORECAST; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Beijer Ref Agreement Covers Australia, Asia Businesses; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Separately Is in Process of Selling Real Estate in the Sydney Area Formerly Related to Its Business Operations There; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – UPDATING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP AND ADJUSTED REVENUE GROWTH TO 4-8%

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 9.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 1.40M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16.81M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42B, up from 15.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.31. About 1.13 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Second Top Nike Executive Departs Amid Complaints of Workplace Behavior; 09/04/2018 – Nike Buys Computer Vision Firm Invertex; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Corporate Culture That Excluded Some Staff; 22/03/2018 – BRIEF-Bill Ackman Cashes Out Of Nike Investment With Roughly $100 mln Profit; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MICHAEL SPILLANE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ALL CATEGORIES, DESIGN, PRODUCT AND MERCHANDISING; 22/03/2018 – Nike Boosts Sales, Marks Loss and Makes a Tech Acquisition; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com; 22/03/2018 – Nike earnings boosted by growth in Latin America, Asia markets; 08/05/2018 – Oregonian: Nike purge continues — five more managers out; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion Antoine Andrews has left the company, Nike confirmed to CNBC

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $36.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life The reported 0.13% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Acropolis Invest Mngmt Limited Company has 0.16% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tower Bridge Advisors holds 46,808 shares. Moreover, Wealthquest Corporation has 0.12% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Lederer & Associates Counsel Ca has invested 0.39% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). United Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 0.94% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Employees Retirement System Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 148,100 shares. Highland Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.49% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 76,392 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 122,605 shares. Moreover, Cumberland Limited has 0.9% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 106,614 shares. 9,202 are held by Private Asset Management Inc. Manchester Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.07% or 6,663 shares. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership owns 56,148 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Mairs And Pwr holds 4,400 shares. Warren Averett Asset Ltd Co accumulated 3,252 shares.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25 billion and $28.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 168,620 shares to 15,527 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 8,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,440 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aurora Investment Counsel stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Advsr Asset Mgmt, Colorado-based fund reported 9,527 shares. Utah Retirement System reported 6,747 shares. Westpac reported 3,162 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Company reported 2,301 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 15,491 shares. Mackenzie Financial accumulated 1,332 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 2,557 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Veritable Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 1,190 shares. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.06% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Eqis Capital Mngmt accumulated 2,605 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 2,835 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) or 1,198 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 406,123 shares. Andra Ap has 0.2% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 25,900 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.42 million activity. $1.27 million worth of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) was sold by Sessa Daniel M on Wednesday, February 13.