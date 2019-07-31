Edgewood Management Holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Has Lowered by $451.86 Million as Market Valuation Declined; New South Capital Management Lowered Its Open Text (OTEX) Position by $5.09 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 35.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 6.28M shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11.65 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $844.11 million, down from 17.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $65.75. About 1.66 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 133,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.95 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $190.04M, down from 5.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $42.91. About 246,781 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.27% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15.18C/SHR FROM 13.2C, EST. 15.5C; 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond; 17/04/2018 – Open Text Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Open Text Names Madhu Ranganathan CFO; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Open Text’s Prpsd US$1B Term Loan ‘BBB-‘ (RR: ‘1’); 30/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT -AMENDMENT OF TERM LOAN INCREASES AMOUNT TO US$1 BLN, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO 2025, REDUCES INTEREST RATE MARGIN BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 17/04/2018 – ROBBINS SEES 40%-50% UPSIDE POTENTIAL FOR OPEN TEXT; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 15%; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE COMPANY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Advisory Limited Com holds 0.03% or 7,192 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Comm owns 107,565 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Plancorp Ltd Co owns 3,070 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Cim Invest Mangement Inc reported 0.23% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Riverpark Advisors Ltd Co owns 43,719 shares. Jensen Investment stated it has 3.56M shares or 3.07% of all its holdings. First Citizens Bancshares & invested in 0.21% or 26,151 shares. Fdx Advsrs Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 6,332 shares. Lazard Asset Management Lc invested in 22,721 shares or 0% of the stock. Fifth Third Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Captrust reported 0.2% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Capital City Fl has invested 0.98% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 720,699 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt reported 1.07M shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 602,135 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $1.03 million activity. Humphries Brian had bought 19,000 shares worth $1.16M. On Monday, February 4 Middleton Sean sold $48,650 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 683 shares.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $28.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 10,346 shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $1.67B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 48,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Analysts await Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 60.87% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.23 per share. OTEX’s profit will be $99.71M for 28.99 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Open Text Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.04% EPS growth.