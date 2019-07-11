Edgewood Management Holding in American Tower New (AMT) Lowered by $255.98 Million; Peregrine Asset Advisers Trimmed Its Sherwin Williams (SHW) Holding as Shares Declined

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 13.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 1.30M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 8.52M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68B, down from 9.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $211.53. About 1.58 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams (SHW) by 16.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,050 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, down from 6,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $457.54. About 442,554 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $6.37 earnings per share, up 11.17% or $0.64 from last year’s $5.73 per share. SHW’s profit will be $582.20 million for 17.96 P/E if the $6.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Invest Management stated it has 0.02% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Moreover, 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.28% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 53,986 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Iridian Asset Ltd Liability Com Ct stated it has 291,113 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 77,876 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 2,070 shares. Duncker Streett And Com reported 0.25% stake. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0.12% stake. Portland Advisors Limited Com reported 1,011 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 0.02% or 10,636 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 8,641 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% or 49,416 shares. Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Company has 2,863 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech holds 0.1% or 43,153 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.05% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 47,406 shares.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $173.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower (NYSE:AMT) by 17,805 shares to 21,005 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Class A by 2,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,514 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $10.67 million activity. Lara Gustavo sold $503,250 worth of stock or 3,050 shares. On Tuesday, January 22 the insider DOLAN RAYMOND P sold $1.19 million.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $28.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 18,744 shares to 4.11M shares, valued at $1.28B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3.03M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.83M shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).