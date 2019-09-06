Edgewood Management Has Upped Visa (V) Position by $11.23 Million; Stock Value Rose; Stephens Holds Holding in Atmos Energy (ATO)

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 20.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 3,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 18,103 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 14,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $109.68. About 734,801 shares traded or 12.75% up from the average. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 72,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 14.24 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 billion, up from 14.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $413.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $184.73. About 6.16 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Adds First Data, Exits Visa: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law; 25/04/2018 – VISA – FOR UPCOMING WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA, EXPECT MORE THAN 550 BANK AND MERCHANT PARTNERS TO UTILIZE FEE FOR SPONSORSHIP – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Ltd Company has 0.83% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 77,210 shares. Natixis holds 654,852 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 1.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Triple Frond Prns Ltd Co holds 607,300 shares or 10.96% of its portfolio. Halsey Assoc Inc Ct holds 174,512 shares or 4.47% of its portfolio. Dsm Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 7.46% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 3.24 million shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Corp has 1.96% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 3,555 shares. Cypress Capital Mngmt Lc (Wy) has 1.43% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Alps Advsrs owns 4,119 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.99% or 4.93M shares. Moreover, Mathes has 1.38% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Intrust Commercial Bank Na invested in 1.05% or 26,309 shares. Towercrest Cap reported 0.07% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Legacy Private Tru Co reported 11,810 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id, a Idaho-based fund reported 3,800 shares.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa: Ecosystem Structure May Be Its Most Underrated Advantage – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $28.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 8,153 shares to 58,440 shares, valued at $5.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 1.35 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.74M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58B and $4.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 15,160 shares to 54,460 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 4,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,194 shares, and cut its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH).