Edgewood Management Has Trimmed Stake in American Tower New (AMT) by $10.73 Million; Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Upped Its Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) as Valuation Declined

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 52,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 8.47M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73B, down from 8.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $221.66. About 367,329 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 222.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 639,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 927,225 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $157.12M, up from 287,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $179.09. About 3.21M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 03/04/2018 – Paytm Mall grabs $2bn valuation with new Softbank/Alibaba investment; 08/05/2018 – AGTech, Alibaba’s Next Crown Jewel. Update III; 04/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba Acquires Pakistan-based E-commerce Site Daraz Group — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM SAYS IT HOLDS 0.51 PCT STAKE IN ALIBABA AFTER TRANSACTION; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ROCKET INTERNET SE: ALIBABA ACQUIRES DARAZ; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 10/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL IS NEARING A $10 BILLION EQUITY RAISE – CNBC, CITING; 27/03/2018 – In China payment war, Walmart places bet on Tencent

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $30.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 154,138 shares to 7.91 million shares, valued at $1.53B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 183,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.99M shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Natl accumulated 4,708 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.2% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). The Norway-based Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Bp Public Limited Co holds 0.4% or 53,000 shares. Ohio-based Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.05% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Lakeview Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 0.24% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 2,030 shares. Westwood Grp holds 6,440 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fragasso Group holds 0.67% or 16,505 shares. Park Avenue Secs reported 10,163 shares stake. American Interest has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Bbr Prns Limited Company invested in 0.06% or 1,731 shares. Yhb Inv Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1,182 shares. Asset Mgmt One Com holds 0.25% or 244,775 shares in its portfolio. Crestwood Gp Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.22% or 23,709 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 531,840 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

