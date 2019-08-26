Edgewood Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) as Shares Rose; As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Market Value Rose, Holder Birch Hill Investment Advisors Cut Its Stake by $316,800

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 26.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 48,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 134,510 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74M, down from 183,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $62.39. About 2.00M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and Advanced Fibrosis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE AND TENOFOVIR DISOPROXIL FUMARATE) FOR REDUCING THE RISK OF ACQUIRING HIV-1 IN ADOLESCENTS; 15/05/2018 – Gilead fortifies its cell therapy status, expanding into three new facilities and teaming with NCI $GILD; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT; 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data; 23/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 3%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 2%; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 05/03/2018 ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences: U.S. FDA Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 6.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 95,835 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63 million, down from 102,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $44.79. About 8.47M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo sales push extended to wealth-management unit – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Adjust 1Q Results for CFPB, OCC Consent Orders; 01/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN SPEAKS TO FOX BUSINESS NEWS; 08/05/2018 – Engility Holdings Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo faces sanctions over `forced’ auto insurance sales; 19/04/2018 – New York State Common Retirement Fund Will Vote Against 6 of Wells Fargo’s 12 Directors, Including CEO Timothy Sloan; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Said to Be Target of $1 Billion U.S. Fine; 20/04/2018 – KABB FOX 29: BREAKING: Wells Fargo hit with $1 billion fine for auto loan and mortgage abuses; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY ENDS COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pura Vida Invests Limited Company invested 2.15% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 57 are held by Csat Investment Advisory L P. Johnson Grp invested in 0.25% or 43,355 shares. Factory Mutual Insur Co reported 0.74% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited accumulated 252,540 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Kentucky Retirement System Ins Trust Fund reported 25,359 shares. Montag A & Associates has 0.02% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 3,299 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 258,849 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited Com accumulated 3,406 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Financial Svcs Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Marco Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 2,400 were accumulated by Whitnell Co. Capstone Inv Ltd reported 53,273 shares. Conning Inc invested in 111,126 shares or 0.23% of the stock.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25 billion and $28.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.34 million shares to 7.76 million shares, valued at $1.29B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 310,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 9.41 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.