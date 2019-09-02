Edgewood Management Has Trimmed Its Celgene (CELG) Stake; LCNB Has 1.37 Sentiment

Edgewood Management Llc decreased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 12.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgewood Management Llc sold 8,153 shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Edgewood Management Llc holds 58,440 shares with $5.51M value, down from 66,593 last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $69.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $96.8. About 2.66M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Those ‘negative’ views that investors have about Celgene may be ‘warranted,’ one analyst says; 10/04/2018 – NANOBIOTIX : THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MD ANDERSON CANCER CENTER AND NANOBIOTIX HAVE AN AGREEMENT TO RUN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTIC PRE-CLINICAL RESEARCH IN LUNG CANCER COMBINING NBTXR3 AND NIVOLUMAB; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in the United States; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE STILL OPEN TO DEALS; DOESN’T NOTE ANYTHING SPECIFIC; 21/05/2018 – Top 3 today – #1 BD chief George Golumbeski is the latest top exec to exit Celgene during management overhaul $CELG (with interview)

LCNB Corp (LCNB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.63, from 2 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 26 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 19 reduced and sold holdings in LCNB Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 3.56 million shares, up from 3.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding LCNB Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 14 Increased: 19 New Position: 7.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene (CELG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Celgene News: CELG Stock Jumps on Sale of Otezla to Amgen – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Celgene (CELG) Up 6.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Investors Need to Know About the Celgene, Amgen & Bristol-Myers Deals – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alexion (ALXN) Down 3.2% After Amgen Buys Otezla From Celgene – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Celgene has $103 highest and $100 lowest target. $101.33’s average target is 4.68% above currents $96.8 stock price. Celgene had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Monday, June 24. The stock of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Robert W. Baird. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating.

Edgewood Management Llc increased Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) stake by 3.03M shares to 6.83 million valued at $1.13B in 2019Q1. It also upped Ihs Markit Ltd stake by 161,986 shares and now owns 18.52 million shares. Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) was raised too.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.84 billion for 9.38 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding firm for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company has market cap of $214.23 million. The Company’s deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 11.9 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

Analysts await LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. LCNB’s profit will be $4.60M for 11.65 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by LCNB Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About LCNB Corp.’s (NASDAQ:LCNB) Upcoming 1.0% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could LCNB Corp.’s (NASDAQ:LCNB) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LCNB Corporation (LCNB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Cincinnati stocks plummet as markets fall on China trade war – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LCNB (LCNB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

The stock increased 1.82% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $16.77. About 11,950 shares traded. LCNB Corp. (LCNB) has declined 3.43% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.43% the S&P500. Some Historical LCNB News: 18/04/2018 – LCNB Corp 1Q EPS 27c; 19/04/2018 – DJ LCNB Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCNB); 18/04/2018 – LCNB Corp. Reports Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 21/05/2018 – LCNB Corp. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 18/04/2018 LCNB CORP LCNB.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.27