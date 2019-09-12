Edgewood Management Has Raised Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Position by $13.78 Million; Stock Price Rose; As The Mosaic Company (MOS) Market Value Declined, Systematic Financial Management LP Decreased by $3.07 Million Its Position

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in The Mosaic Company (MOS) by 81.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 122,791 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 28,469 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $713,000, down from 151,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in The Mosaic Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.73B market cap company. It closed at $21.99 lastly. It is down 15.16% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC EXPECTS PRICES WILL STAY FIRM LATER IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO; 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $900 MLN – $1,100 MLN; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 26,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 2.45M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 billion, up from 2.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $525.07. About 480,246 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold MOS shares while 141 reduced holdings.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04 billion and $2.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmark Group Inc. Class A by 106,410 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $14.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co. (R (NYSE:DRH) by 53,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.95M shares, and has risen its stake in Mallinckrodt Plc (NYSE:MNK).

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 58.67% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MOS’s profit will be $123.03M for 17.73 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 158.33% EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $423,564 activity. $100,300 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares were bought by Freeland Clint. Another trade for 12,998 shares valued at $249,692 was bought by BEEBE CHERYL K. Koenig Emery N. also bought $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25 billion and $30.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 832,198 shares to 13.40 million shares, valued at $2.33B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 333,047 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).