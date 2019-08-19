Edgewood Management Has Raised Its Equinix (EQIX) Stake; Lowes Cos (LOW) Share Price Declined While Middleton & Co Trimmed Holding

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 22.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 662,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 3.60M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63B, up from 2.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $554.94. About 106,524 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 14.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 4,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 26,198 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 30,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $95.56. About 3.33M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President, CEO, Effective July 2; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE EMPHASISES IMPORTANCE OF EDUCATION, ACCUMULATION OF HUMAN CAPITAL IN INVESTMENT; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S & GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT; 22/05/2018 – US News: Lowe’s Is Better By Hiring J.C. Penney’s CEO; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SEES FY EPS $5.40 TO $5.50; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PROPOSED TARIFFS MANAGEABLE BUT REPRISALS WOULD BE VERY DAMAGING; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TARIFF ESCALATION COULD LEAD TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC SHOCK; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES – AS A PART OF EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH GE, LOWE’S WILL BECOME NATIONWIDE HOME CENTER TO OFFER GE LIGHT BULBS; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF GEOFF LOWE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Fund invested in 57,012 shares. Murphy Mgmt reported 0.41% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Chesley Taft Associate Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 25,150 shares. Moreover, Putnam Invs Limited Liability has 0.43% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Zebra Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% or 3,676 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 13.76M shares or 0.34% of the stock. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated reported 440 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles And LP reported 0% stake. Magnetar Limited holds 0.03% or 9,549 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 81,600 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Confluence Management Limited Liability Com reported 357,711 shares stake. Mrj Capital holds 51,707 shares or 3.39% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.06% or 84,970 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Adv owns 3,938 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Callahan Ltd Liability has invested 1.91% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by WARDELL LISA W.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 11.83 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $623.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 3,090 shares to 10,485 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 23,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

