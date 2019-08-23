Edgewood Management Has Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $3.77 Million; As Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Stock Value Declined, Jrm Investment Counsel Cut Its Position by $951,054

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 73,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 202,133 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, down from 275,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.19. About 320,867 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 19,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 139,931 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.58M, down from 159,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $914.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.79% or $10.17 during the last trading session, reaching $202.29. About 31.59M shares traded or 20.48% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Humongous Buybacks Went Into High Gear Last Quarter — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – Apple closes at record high, nabs best week since 2011; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Jabil’s revenue rises 19 percent; 07/05/2018 – Second, Munster said, is Apple’s strong cash position, which could signal more buybacks for loyal investors; 25/04/2018 – HP Partners With PRSA-NY to Support the Big Apple President’s Diversity Data Honor Roll Award; 04/05/2018 – @BeckyQuick JUST IN: Apple CEO Tim Cook comments to CNBC about Berkshire Hathaway’s stake in the tech giant; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves, ex-Apple exec to succeed; 13/03/2018 – CMO Today: A+E’s Dubuc in Vice CEO Talks; Apple Acquires Texture; Time’s Up/Advertising Launches; 27/04/2018 – Details are trickling out about Apple’s reported interest in smart glasses; 26/03/2018 – Techmeme: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sol Cap Mngmt reported 35,756 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Invest Oh holds 1.42M shares or 3.02% of its portfolio. Staley Capital Advisers Incorporated holds 0.59% or 42,074 shares in its portfolio. Edgar Lomax Commerce Va accumulated 131,908 shares. The New York-based Penbrook Management Llc has invested 0.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sterneck Cap Management Limited Company holds 8.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 48,301 shares. Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 16,783 shares or 2.15% of the stock. Beese Fulmer Management holds 70,814 shares. Basswood Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 177,539 shares or 1.7% of the stock. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins has 2.42% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wafra reported 0.95% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Iowa-based Security National Bank & Trust Of So Dak has invested 2.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 5.68% or 181,000 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 2.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $28.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 29,457 shares to 6.47 million shares, valued at $1.14 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 4,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 676,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 17 buys, and 0 insider sales for $609,187 activity. Another trade for 397 shares valued at $5,002 was bought by LANDY MICHAEL P. On Monday, July 15 the insider Miller Kevin S. bought $1,999. On Friday, March 15 UMH PROPERTIES – INC. bought $243,999 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 19,365 shares. On Friday, August 16 WOLGIN STEVEN B bought $20,643 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 1,570 shares. On Monday, June 17 the insider Rytter Katie bought $500. 779 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares with value of $10,002 were bought by HERSTIK NEAL.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atwood Palmer Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 12,780 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 0.01% stake. Stifel invested 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Moreover, Montag A has 1.03% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 18,325 shares. Orleans Capital La reported 40,000 shares. Glenmede Na owns 482 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Daiwa Sb Limited accumulated 1,020 shares. Kennedy Cap Mgmt has invested 0.22% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 83,380 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp holds 0.04% or 28,318 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 70,241 shares. Addison Capital Communication owns 25,000 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder reported 0.06% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Sumitomo Mitsui invested in 0% or 60,379 shares.