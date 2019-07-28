Edgewood Management Has Lifted Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $544,680 as Valuation Rose; Wills Financial Group Boosted Its Nike (NKE) Position by $481,404 as Market Value Declined

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 306 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 597,997 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06B, up from 597,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Mercury News: Amazon is said to have mulled acquiring some Toys `R’ Us stores; 15/03/2018 – Matthew Boyle: Exclusive: A Walmart whistle-blower claims the retailer cheated to catch up to Amazon; 27/03/2018 – Verde’s Super Greensand® Now Available at Amazon.com; 28/03/2018 – Trump has discussed altering the company’s tax treatment because several of his friends told him Amazon is hurting their businesses and “killing shopping malls and brick-and-mortar retailers,” the report says; 25/04/2018 – AMAZON INTRODUCES FREETIME ON ALEXA, NEW EXPERIENCES FOR KIDS; 27/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube):; 10/05/2018 – The Biggest Sale of Honor Mobile Phone is Back; Make Most of Flipkart Big Shopping Days and Summer Sale on Amazon; 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- Mnuchin to CNBC: Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 15/05/2018 – ConsenSys Unveils Kaleido in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services to Simplify Enterprise Blockchain Adoption; 30/05/2018 – TOTAL TOTF.PA SAYS LATEST OBSERVATIONS BY IBAMA ON EXPLORATION PROJECT AT THE MOUTH OF THE AMAZON ARE IN NO WAY A REJECTION OF THIS PROJECT

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 5,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,572 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, up from 28,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.71M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Apparel Rev $2.56B; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev $3.57B; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president exited company yesterday – Dow Jones; 08/05/2018 – 5 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 22/04/2018 – DJ NIKE Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NKE); 15/03/2018 – Nike says Mark Parker to remain CEO beyond 2020

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partner Fund Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 20,120 shares or 0.79% of the stock. 136,000 are owned by Wellcome Trust (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust. Hawaii-based Cadinha And Limited Co has invested 2.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Puzo Michael J reported 850 shares. Moors & Cabot Inc holds 1.3% or 11,090 shares in its portfolio. Community Bancorp Na invested in 110 shares. Windward Cap Mgmt Ca holds 6.4% or 28,100 shares. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas holds 4.59% or 97,646 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Waverton Management Limited has 7.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 78,487 shares. Cordasco Financial Ntwk reported 76 shares. Fayez Sarofim Company holds 88,842 shares. Moreover, Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 290 shares. Rothschild And Asset Management Us holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 37,120 shares. Chemung Canal Tru reported 1.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 8,514 were reported by Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $28.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 1.30M shares to 8.52 million shares, valued at $1.68B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 8,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,440 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kepos Capital LP holds 0.28% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 43,772 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 2,799 shares. Murphy Cap Management Inc invested in 15,875 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0.14% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 4,668 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co has 0.03% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Ltd Llc holds 0.25% or 469,381 shares. Kbc Nv holds 0.2% or 294,461 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Llc owns 0.09% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 31,459 shares. Aspiriant Limited Company accumulated 0.07% or 9,438 shares. Boys Arnold And Incorporated has invested 0.21% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Rockland Tru accumulated 112,139 shares. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.56% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 261,739 were reported by Confluence Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Horan Advsr Lc holds 1,330 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77M and $147.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 11,368 shares to 2,264 shares, valued at $310,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.