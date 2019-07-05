Edgewood Management Has Lifted Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake by $5.51 Million as Stock Rose; Chicago Equity Partners Position in Azz (AZZ) Has Lowered by $477,200

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 15,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.53M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $901.48M, up from 2.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $378.24. About 1.87M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 20/04/2018 – Netflix chief filling the world’s screens; 25/05/2018 – Netflix just hit records; one market watcher sees it rising another 30 percent (via @TradingNation); 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 17/04/2018 – This analyst believes Netflix will add 70 million subscribers between now and the end of 2020; 27/04/2018 – CNET: See Stranger Things 3 in production in new Netflix video; 05/04/2018 – IBT: Netflix Could Open Branch In South Korea, Samsung’s Home Country; 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Amy Ryan Replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ Moves From Amazon to Netflix; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – US Opportunities Adds Netflix; 19/04/2018 – Hulu’s Value Is Now $8.7 Billion, But Still Dwarfed by Netflix; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX SEES 2Q EPS 79C, EST. 65C

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Azz Inc (AZZ) by 18.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 11,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,040 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, down from 65,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Azz Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $45. About 24,566 shares traded. AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) has risen 4.28% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.15% the S&P500. Some Historical AZZ News: 06/04/2018 – AZZ: Pendley to Serve as Strategic Advisor to CEO Through Feb. 28, 2019; 13/03/2018 – AZZ Inc. Wins Bid to Buy Certain Assets of Lectrus Corp; 15/05/2018 – AZZ INC AZZ.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $1.75 TO $2.25; 23/03/2018 – AZZ Inc. Announces The Completion Of Acquisition Of Lectrus Corporation; 15/05/2018 – AZZ INC – BOOKINGS FOR FISCAL 2018 WERE $746.5 MLN, COMPARED TO $858.9 MLN FOR PRIOR YEAR, A DECREASE OF 13.1%; 19/04/2018 – AZZ INC – EXPECTS TO ISSUE FISCAL YEAR 2019 GUIDANCE ONCE FISCAL YEAR 2018 FILINGS ARE COMPLETED; 19/04/2018 – AZZ Inc. Completes Restatement of Form 10-K for Fiscal Year 2017 and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the First and Second Quarters of Fiscal Year 2018; 15/05/2018 – AZZ Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AZZ Inc. to Review Third Quarter, Fourth Quarter, and Full Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 15, 2018; 29/03/2018 – AZZ Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold AZZ shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.38 million shares or 2.43% less from 22.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). D E Shaw has invested 0.01% in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). Victory Cap holds 0% or 7,952 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 60 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 16,537 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). Moreover, Vanguard Grp has 0% invested in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) for 2.65M shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 21,700 shares. Prudential Inc reported 48,555 shares. Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 26,817 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has 145 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cooper Creek Prtn Mgmt Limited has 102,446 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 40,243 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ghp Advsrs Inc holds 0.06% in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) or 10,677 shares.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cherry Hill Mtg Invt Corp (NYSE:CHMI) by 83,510 shares to 168,320 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 35,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC).

More notable recent AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Weibo, AZZ, Air Industries Group, Moxian, Xtant Medical, and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against AZZ Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on May 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “AZZ Inc. to Review Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 – PRNewswire” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against AZZ Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AZZ incorporated (AZZ) CEO Tom Ferguson on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 08, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $26.05 million activity. Sweeney Anne M sold $2.74 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Jobs Day Is Here – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours: Beyond Meat Beats, DocuSign Delivers, but… – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: iQiyi Surges on Award; Intel, Cisco Struggle – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Netflix: Success Of ‘Murder Mystery’ Highlights Leadership In Streaming – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Disney Stock Could Remain Rangebound for a Long Time – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25 billion and $28.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14,667 shares to 19,454 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 48,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,510 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).