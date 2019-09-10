Edgewood Management Has Lifted Its Illumina (ILMN) Holding; Antares Pharma (ATRS) Stock Rose While Mycio Wealth Partners Has Lowered Holding by $810,000

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 18,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 4.11M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28B, up from 4.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $266.84. About 1.51 million shares traded or 28.65% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The ILLUMINA Study. (ILLUMINA) (ILLUMINA); 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – LOXO ONCOLOGY TO UTILIZE A COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 FOR LAROTRECTINIB (NTRK) AND LOXO-292 (RET); 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 10/04/2018 – Illumina and Loxo Oncology to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 270,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.42% . The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93M, down from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Antares Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $526.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.21. About 217,259 shares traded. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has risen 24.61% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 27/03/2018 – Antares Capital Supports The Gores Group’s Recapitalization of TurbineAero, Inc; 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Anticipates 2Q Resubmission of Xyosted to FD; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA -ANTICIPATES RESUBMISSION TO INCLUDE RE-ANALYSES OF EXISTING DATA, ADDRESS LABELING, POTENTIAL POST-APPROVAL RISK MITIGATION STRATEGIES; 05/04/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA: FDA GRANTS XYOSTED PDUFA DATE SEPT. 29, 2018; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA INC ATRS.O – BELIEVES THAT IT DOES NOT NEED TO CONDUCT ANY NEW CLINICAL STUDIES TO SUPPORT RESUBMISSION; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Advisors LLC Exits Position in Antares Pharma; 08/05/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 06/04/2018 – Antares Capital Supports Sentinel Capital Partners’ Acquisition of UBEO Business Services; 08/05/2018 – Antares Capital Middle Market Dealmakers Survey Finds Continued Economic Optimism Mixed with Growing Caution; 08/05/2018 – Antares Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Illumina, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ILMN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 67% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Illumina (ILMN) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Gross Margin Up – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ADBE, ILMN, ISRG – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $28.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 325,023 shares to 343,347 shares, valued at $71.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 1.35 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.74M shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 0.14% or 11.49 million shares in its portfolio. Gulf Intl Natl Bank (Uk) Limited owns 34,898 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division holds 14 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Trust LP stated it has 475,706 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advisors holds 519 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Spark Inv Ltd Liability Corporation owns 64,700 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 28,002 shares. 94,360 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Primecap Management Ca invested in 1.00M shares. The Texas-based Motco has invested 0.01% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Massachusetts-based Trillium Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.91% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 724 shares. Dupont Cap Corp stated it has 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Chevy Chase Trust holds 469,332 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Moreover, Lincoln Natl Corporation has 0.01% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 654 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold ATRS shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 64.28 million shares or 4.47% more from 61.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 569,113 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc has 110,408 shares. Prelude Capital Management Llc owns 0.01% invested in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) for 48,207 shares. 275,000 are held by Brown Advisory Llc. Geode Capital Mgmt Llc reported 1.74M shares stake. 107,134 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Company. Essex Invest reported 672,537 shares stake. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 69,293 shares. M&T Bank Corporation reported 80,000 shares stake. Jefferies Grp Ltd invested in 0.01% or 225,000 shares. 159,782 were accumulated by Boothbay Fund Ltd. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 112,200 shares. Serv Automobile Association owns 26,095 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 158,594 were accumulated by Pnc Grp Incorporated Inc. 441,000 are held by Perkins Cap Management.

Analysts await Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Antares Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.