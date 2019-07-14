Edgewood Management Has Lifted By $553.64 Million Its Facebook (FB) Holding; Cerner (CERN) Sentiment Is 1.17

Edgewood Management Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 75.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgewood Management Llc acquired 3.34 million shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Edgewood Management Llc holds 7.76 million shares with $1.29 billion value, up from 4.42M last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $584.80B valuation. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS OF FACEBOOK TERMS OF SERVICE: ‘l DON’T THINK THAT THE AVERAGE PERSON LIKELY READS THAT WHOLE DOCUMENT’; 22/03/2018 – BRITAIN’S INFORMATION COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE SAYS HIGH COURT JUDGE HAS ADJOURNED APPLICATION FOR A WARRANT RELATING TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA UNTIL FRIDAY; 27/03/2018 – Facebook in Hiring Spree for Washington Lobbyists Amid Scandal; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook is forming a team to design its own chips – Bloomberg; 05/04/2018 – Cramer previously said the “long knives” had been drawn for Facebook after a slew of criticism over its data privacy practices; 04/04/2018 – Just hours prior, Facebook said up to 87 million users might be affected; 10/04/2018 – Big League Politics: BREAKING: Mark Zuckerberg Admits Right Wing Employee Was Fired From Facebook In Senate Testimony; 10/04/2018 – Zuck Defense Lifts Facebook. Saudi’s Big Bond Sale: Daybreak; 20/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Facebook Inc. is under investigation by U.S. Federal Trade Commission over the use of personal data; 15/05/2018 – LEAGUE’S SALVINI COMMENTS IN FACEBOOK VIDEO

Cerner Corp (CERN) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 251 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 215 sold and reduced positions in Cerner Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 256.27 million shares, up from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Cerner Corp in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 176 Increased: 183 New Position: 68.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

Veritas Investment Management Llp holds 6.09% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation for 1.09 million shares. Veritas Investment Management (Uk) Ltd owns 276,434 shares or 4.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Starboard Value Lp has 4.33% invested in the company for 3.10 million shares. The California-based Scharf Investments Llc has invested 2.95% in the stock. Cim Llc, a New York-based fund reported 137,259 shares.

Cerner Corporation designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts, and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware, and content solutions for health care organizations and clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $24.77 billion. The firm offers Cerner Millennium architecture, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individualÂ’s electronic health record at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers. It has a 39.67 P/E ratio. It also provides HealtheIntent platform, a cloud platform that enables organizations to aggregate, transform, and reconcile data across the continuum of care, as well as assists to enhance outcomes and lower costs.

The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.12. About 1.41M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 23/05/2018 – FierceHealth: Exclusive update on @UIHealth fight between @Cerner and Epic. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner says total costs for #EHR; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 17/05/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: @DeptVetAffairs Signs $10 Billion Health Records Contract With Cerner; 21/05/2018 – CERNER: AMENDMENT TO SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MDRX vs. CERN: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cerner Announces New Chief Human Resources Officer – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tap AI-Powered Medical Device Stocks as FDA Bolsters SaMD – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Haemonetics on a High Owing to Firm Plasma Arm, Global Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. CERN’s profit will be $188.74M for 32.81 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 46,940 are held by Alphaone Investment Services Ltd Com. Bailard holds 1.49% or 143,649 shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 2,163 shares in its portfolio. Sfmg Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.37% or 15,373 shares in its portfolio. Harvey Cap Management stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Massmutual Comm Fsb Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 15,297 are held by Ftb. Ipg Invest Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 61,105 shares. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Field Main Retail Bank holds 1.03% or 6,580 shares. Strategic Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.92% or 26,332 shares. Bbva Compass Retail Bank invested 1.48% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Chatham Cap stated it has 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Benin Mngmt invested 0.53% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Caprock Gru reported 12,538 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Semis Rally, Micron Earnings, Suing FB and GOOGL? – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Facebook – Nasdaq” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2019: FB,ACN,SGH,VISL,MFGP – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Among 16 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Facebook had 36 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities given on Wednesday, June 19. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $172 target in Thursday, January 31 report. The company was upgraded on Thursday, April 4 by Guggenheim. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Mizuho. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, February 25. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 31 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 31 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 20. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by M Partners.

Edgewood Management Llc decreased American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) stake by 1.30 million shares to 8.52 million valued at $1.68 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Allergan Plc stake by 5.96 million shares and now owns 114,751 shares. 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) was reduced too.