Edgewood Management Has Lifted Adobe (ADBE) Holding; Castleark Management Raised Total S A (TOT) Holding

Edgewood Management Llc increased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 1.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgewood Management Llc acquired 48,608 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Edgewood Management Llc holds 4.62M shares with $1.23B value, up from 4.57 million last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $139.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $287.22. About 114,415 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year

Castleark Management Llc increased Total S A (TOT) stake by 183.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Castleark Management Llc acquired 43,265 shares as Total S A (TOT)’s stock declined 5.91%. The Castleark Management Llc holds 66,805 shares with $3.72M value, up from 23,540 last quarter. Total S A now has $129.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $50.21. About 108,554 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 18/03/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: Total to apply for waiver if US withdraws from Iran deal; 18/04/2018 – Total in Agreement to Buy 74.3% of Direct Energie; 21/05/2018 – LAKKOTRYPIS: TOTAL INTERESTED IN JOINING ENI IN BLOCK 8; 24/05/2018 – Total Doubles Down on Arctic LNG; 23/04/2018 – TOTAL SA TOT.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 11/04/2018 – Total Submitted Offer on Cobalt’s Assets of About $300M; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO REJECTS IDEA OF CEILING OR FLOOR FOR OIL PRICE; 16/05/2018 – Total Will Pull out of Iran Gas Project if No Project Waiver Granted by U.S; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL] COMMENTS ON U.S. STANCE REGARDING IRAN IN STATEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Total’s Venture-Capital Arm to Invest in China

Castleark Management Llc decreased Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) stake by 27,000 shares to 71,460 valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) stake by 24,075 shares and now owns 1,080 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe has $34000 highest and $250 lowest target. $308.06’s average target is 7.26% above currents $287.22 stock price. Adobe had 27 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Guggenheim. Wedbush maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was upgraded by Stephens on Thursday, June 20 to “Overweight”. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold”. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, March 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,863 are held by Navellier And. Tradewinds Management Ltd reported 0.94% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Wesbanco Bancorp reported 20,606 shares stake. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited holds 253,260 shares or 2.22% of its portfolio. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Limited Company Delaware accumulated 0.04% or 2,044 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd reported 2,452 shares. Amica Retiree Med owns 1,943 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Symmetry Peak Lc has invested 0.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Amf Pensionsforsakring invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Communications owns 2,270 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Gam Holding Ag has 0.38% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 34,074 shares. Mai Capital Mgmt owns 31,628 shares. Cambridge Tru accumulated 132,472 shares. 991 are owned by Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt reported 14,791 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

Edgewood Management Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 14,667 shares to 19,454 valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Allergan Plc stake by 5.96M shares and now owns 114,751 shares. American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) was reduced too.