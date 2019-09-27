Edgewood Management Has Increased Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake; Digital Angel (DOC)’s Sentiment Is 1.27

Edgewood Management Llc increased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 1.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Edgewood Management Llc acquired 46,748 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Edgewood Management Llc holds 4.67 million shares with $1.38B value, up from 4.62 million last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $135.13B valuation. The stock decreased 1.92% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $278.36. About 1.42M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud

Digital Angel Corp (DOC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.07, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 118 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 93 cut down and sold holdings in Digital Angel Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 163.14 million shares, down from 165.39 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Digital Angel Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 73 Increased: 83 New Position: 35.

Analysts await Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. DOC’s profit will be $50.03 million for 16.49 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Physicians Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.85% EPS growth.

Physicians Realty Trust, a self-managed healthcare real estate company, focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and healthcare delivery systems. The company has market cap of $3.30 billion. The companyÂ’s portfolio would consists of 19 medical office buildings with approximately 528,048 net leasable square feet located in 10 states. It has a 64.51 P/E ratio. It intends to elect and qualify to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc holds 3.39% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust for 99,027 shares. Clean Yield Group owns 304,075 shares or 1.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mesirow Financial Investment Management has 1.43% invested in the company for 529,949 shares. The Illinois-based Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc has invested 1.42% in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 425,195 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Adobe Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:ADBE), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. Adobe Inc. – Common Stock has $34000 highest and $27500 lowest target. $316.07’s average target is 13.55% above currents $278.36 stock price. Adobe Inc. – Common Stock had 15 analyst reports since April 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, June 19. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 18 with “Outperform”. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 18 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, September 18 with “Buy”. Stephens upgraded the shares of ADBE in report on Thursday, June 20 to “Overweight” rating.

