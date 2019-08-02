Edgewood Management Has Decreased Its 3M Co (MMM) Holding as Share Price Declined; Weybosset Research & Management Raised Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Holding by $1.64 Million

Weybosset Research & Management Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 38.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc bought 10,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 38,956 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96 million, up from 28,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $166. About 587,551 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 06/03/2018 – LABCORP – ON TRACK TO DELIVER $150 MLN IN CUMULATIVE NEW REVENUE FROM COVANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 24/04/2018 – LabCorp and Mount Sinai Health System Enhance Laboratory Operations to Improve Patient Care; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Deal With Eurofins Is All-Cash Transaction; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $11.30 TO $11.70, EST. $11.54; 27/04/2018 – News On Airware Labs Corp. (AIRW) Now Under INLB; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nano Labs Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLE); 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Rev $2.8B; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp to Become a Preferred National Laboratory for Aetna; 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S. and South Korea

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 48.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 325,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 343,347 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.34 million, down from 668,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $173.36. About 2.32 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 8 insider sales for $11.91 million activity. The insider Vale Michael G. sold 8,906 shares worth $1.77 million. Another trade for 13,499 shares valued at $2.70 million was made by THULIN INGE G on Wednesday, January 30. 1,000 shares were bought by PAGE GREGORY R, worth $176,260. 3,123 shares were sold by Bushman Julie L, worth $624,295 on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 5,940 shares valued at $1.19 million was made by Lindekugel Jon T on Thursday, February 7. Gangestad Nicholas C sold 4,681 shares worth $942,450.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Management Ltd Tn stated it has 4.42% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 2,056 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 3,105 were reported by Beaumont Ltd Llc. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Limited Liability Company has 17,440 shares. Matrix Asset Advsr reported 0.04% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reported 18,963 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 0.07% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Gulf Intll Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited holds 139,178 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. 1,138 were reported by Strategic Financial Services. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.43% or 48,544 shares in its portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson reported 23,090 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Moreno Evelyn V accumulated 2,215 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt holds 3,585 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Advisor Partners reported 23,277 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Prns, Nebraska-based fund reported 15,601 shares.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25 billion and $28.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 29,457 shares to 6.47M shares, valued at $1.14 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 310,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 16.73 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $692,993 activity. Shares for $152,586 were sold by Williams R Sanders.