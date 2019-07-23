Edgewood Management Has Decreased By $255.98 Million Its American Tower New (AMT) Holding; Whitestone REIT (WSR)’s Sentiment Is 1.27

Edgewood Management Llc decreased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 13.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgewood Management Llc sold 1.30 million shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 15.41%. The Edgewood Management Llc holds 8.52M shares with $1.68 billion value, down from 9.82 million last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $91.41B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $206.8. About 974,084 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Whitestone REIT (WSR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.16, from 2.43 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 57 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 45 reduced and sold equity positions in Whitestone REIT. The institutional investors in our database reported: 21.96 million shares, down from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Whitestone REIT in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 34 Increased: 44 New Position: 13.

Edgewood Management Llc increased Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 48,608 shares to 4.62M valued at $1.23B in 2019Q1. It also upped Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) stake by 18,744 shares and now owns 4.11 million shares. Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) was raised too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $526,760 activity. Shares for $526,760 were sold by Lara Gustavo.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth Advsr reported 326 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 123,983 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc accumulated 200 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 1,505 shares. Tobam owns 421 shares. Financial Counselors owns 0.37% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 43,673 shares. Highstreet Asset has invested 0.98% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Hanson And Doremus Inv Mngmt invested in 91 shares. Coldstream Mngmt holds 0.25% or 14,320 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Focused Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fayez Sarofim accumulated 1,693 shares or 0% of the stock. Comml Bank holds 0.15% or 6,964 shares in its portfolio. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 0.08% or 1,640 shares. The Oregon-based Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 2.39% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Legacy Private Tru reported 0.04% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Among 7 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. American Tower had 18 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of AMT in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, March 11 report. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, May 9. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. Morgan Stanley maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Monday, May 20 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Monday, July 15 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”.

Whitestone REIT is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $504.65 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 24.89 P/E ratio. It is engaged in owning and operating commercial properties in culturally diverse markets in major metropolitan areas.

Analysts await Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 20.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.29 per share. WSR’s profit will be $9.16M for 13.77 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Whitestone REIT for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.