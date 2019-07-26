Edgewood Management Has Cut Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding as Market Value Rose; Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Raised Its Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) Position by $1.77 Million

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 15,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,138 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67 million, up from 107,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $143.21. About 7.17 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 42.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 14,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,454 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, down from 34,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $131.12. About 8.62M shares traded or 18.59% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc, which manages about $638.47M and $553.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 13,090 shares to 145,738 shares, valued at $22.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors & Cabot accumulated 83,332 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Peloton Wealth Strategists reported 20,280 shares. Indiana-based Kessler Gru has invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Dumont Blake Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 0.35% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,404 shares. St James Invest Communications Limited Company invested 2.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.44% or 1.54 million shares. Drexel Morgan And has 15,992 shares. Trustmark State Bank Tru Department holds 0.22% or 19,374 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Inc stated it has 2.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Osborne Cap Lc invested in 76,113 shares or 1.65% of the stock. Blb&B Ltd holds 55,196 shares. 7,347 were reported by Fca Corporation Tx. First Fiduciary Invest Counsel invested in 4.77% or 231,999 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Partners holds 0.36% or 39,742 shares. Evergreen Cap Limited Liability accumulated 51,148 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Theme Parks Are Having a Challenging Summer – The Motley Fool” on July 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Disney vs. Netflix – The Motley Fool” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons to Buy Disney Stock Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson: Yield Isn’t Worth Legal Risk – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 of the Most Rock-Solid Dividend Stocks in the World – Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.