Edgewood Management Has Boosted Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stake by $499.14 Million; Zebra Capital Management Has Trimmed Position in Allstate Com Stk (ALL) by $556,198

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 79.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 3.03 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 6.83M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13B, up from 3.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $206.69. About 975,491 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp Com Stk (ALL) by 61.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 5,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The hedge fund held 3,766 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $355,000, down from 9,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $105.13. About 476,536 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 19/04/2018 – Hagens Berman: Allstate and First National Accused of Cheating Consumers out of Thousands on Wrecked Vehicles; 30/05/2018 – Life360 and Allstate Form Strategic Relationship to Transform Car Insurance and Personal Transportation; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 201; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Allstate’s Senior Notes A3 And Preferred Stock, Series G Baa3(hyb), Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook on Allstate Insurance Ratings Is Stable; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock lssuances; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Written $7.84B; 10/04/2018 – Allstate seeks entrepreneurs to open 150 agencies in Texas; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Perpetual Pref. Stock ‘BBB-‘; 30/03/2018 – Allstate’s ‘Digital Colleague’ Amelia Answers Questions For Call Center Reps

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $399.88 million activity. Another trade for 16,140 shares valued at $3.23 million was made by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION on Thursday, August 22.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $28.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 168,620 shares to 15,527 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,454 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management) has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Raymond James And has invested 0.11% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Hap Trading Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.78% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 84,662 shares. 69,674 were accumulated by Front Barnett Associates Ltd Liability Com. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 255,241 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.2% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Bridgeway Capital reported 0.03% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 28,266 are owned by Iberiabank Corporation. Randolph Company holds 96,432 shares or 3.13% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank owns 158,881 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Llc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Moreover, Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Com has 0.75% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 290,360 shares. Peapack Gladstone invested 0.14% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Dupont Cap Corporation invested in 0.42% or 110,209 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Paradigm Asset Management Co Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd owns 0.08% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 1.17M shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com holds 1.94M shares. Duff And Phelps Inv reported 3,630 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers holds 332,244 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui owns 1.67M shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Daiwa Secs Group Inc holds 0.01% or 13,309 shares in its portfolio. Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Liability accumulated 7,453 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 64,581 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Uss Investment Management has 0.12% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Mirae Asset Glob Invests holds 11,876 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc owns 38 shares. National Pension Ser reported 433,206 shares stake. Sterling Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc Com Stk (NYSE:CMI) by 3,321 shares to 8,831 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msg Networks Inc by 24,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppl Corp Com Stk (NYSE:PPL).

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 16.58% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.93 per share. ALL’s profit will be $726.56 million for 11.68 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.21% EPS growth.

