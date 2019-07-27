Edgewood Management Has Boosted Its Facebook (FB) Stake; Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Cut Its Apache (APA) Stake

Edgewood Management Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 75.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgewood Management Llc acquired 3.34M shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Edgewood Management Llc holds 7.76 million shares with $1.29 billion value, up from 4.42M last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $570.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 05/04/2018 – Ailman’s tweet comes as Facebook struggles with the news that Cambridge Analytica, a political analytics firm, was able to collect data on 50 million people’s profiles without their consent; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 26/03/2018 – PEP BOYS SAYS IS SUSPENDING ALL ADVERTISING ACTIVITIES WITH FACEBOOK; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -Bloomberg News; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook questioned; 21/03/2018 – Developer behind the app at the center of data scandal disputes Facebook’s story; 31/05/2018 – United States deeply concerned about EU’s new privacy guidelines – Ross says; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum is leaving Facebook and is expected to step down from the board; 21/03/2018 – FB: #Mozilla chairwoman Mitchell Baker tells me her company has stopped advertising on #Facebook. This comes after the company launched a petition asking Facebook to ensure users’ privacy

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased Apache Corp (APA) stake by 39.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 17,600 shares as Apache Corp (APA)’s stock declined 3.44%. The Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 26,600 shares with $922,000 value, down from 44,200 last quarter. Apache Corp now has $9.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.93. About 4.45M shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 26.33% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 19/03/2018 – APACHE – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES WITH RIGHTS TO INCREASE COMMITMENTS UP TO US$5.0 BLN; 23/04/2018 – DataStax Solution Day Invites Developers to Learn and Connect on DataStax Enterprise and Apache Cassandra; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp Announces Significant New Discovery at Garten Prospect in U.K. North Sea; 19/03/2018 – APACHE CORP – ON MARCH 14, 2018, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT; 19/03/2018 – APACHE – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS OF US$4.0 BILLION; 23/04/2018 – TIBCO Extends Messaging Technology Leadership with Support for Apache Kafka and MQTT; 02/05/2018 – APACHE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 28C; 21/05/2018 – Instaclustr Announces Apache Kafka Managed Service; 21/05/2018 – lnstaclustr Announces Apache Kafka Managed Service; 23/03/2018 – APACHE SEES PRODUCTION IN 1Q OF 2019

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) stake by 568,400 shares to 5.73M valued at $182.85 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dell Technologies Inc stake by 83,400 shares and now owns 120,858 shares. Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) was raised too.

Analysts await Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 56.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.5 per share. APA’s profit will be $82.70M for 27.19 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Apache Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $147,247 activity. $95,407 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) was bought by Ellis Juliet S. The insider Meyer William Mark bought 2,000 shares worth $51,840.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold APA shares while 183 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 341.21 million shares or 2.96% less from 351.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ariel Invests Ltd Llc stated it has 127,811 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 56,699 shares. Zeke Cap Limited Liability Com owns 40,337 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Limited Com invested 0.05% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.44% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.01% or 21,947 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.04% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Riverhead Management Ltd Liability reported 28,600 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Captrust reported 3,128 shares stake. 834 are held by First Interstate National Bank. Shelter Mutual Insur holds 1.28% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) or 125,500 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 26,100 shares. Moreover, Prudential Public Limited Co has 0.38% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 3.17M shares. Baillie Gifford And invested in 0.91% or 23.88 million shares. Rampart Mgmt Lc accumulated 3,417 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Apache (NYSE:APA), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Apache had 14 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. The stock of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, March 4. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained it with “Buy” rating and $47 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $35 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, April 5 by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) rating on Thursday, February 28. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $37 target. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley.

Among 16 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Facebook had 38 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $220 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Monday, March 18. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, January 31 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, January 31 by Deutsche Bank. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200 target in Thursday, March 7 report. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained the shares of FB in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clal Ins Holding holds 451,700 shares or 1.84% of its portfolio. Nwi Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 1.31% stake. Kcm Invest Advsrs Lc holds 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 7,255 shares. Zeke Cap Limited Liability accumulated 73,429 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Sterling Inv Management invested 1.58% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hanson Mcclain Inc stated it has 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Carlson Cap holds 2,227 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Td Cap Mngmt Limited Com owns 0.02% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 660 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company reported 17,595 shares. Alpine Glob Management Ltd Liability Co holds 22,569 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt accumulated 4,118 shares. Dumont And Blake Invest Advisors Lc has 3,217 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Barrett Asset Management Lc owns 2.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 180,998 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa has invested 0.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.77% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Wehner David M. sold $788,374. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of stock. Shares for $124,035 were sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 13.