Edgewood Management Decreased Position in American Tower New (AMT) by $10.73 Million; Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Lowered Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $372,400 as Valuation Declined

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 40,552 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11 million, down from 45,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 8.22 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – Exxon plans to cut methane emission by 15 pct by 2020; 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES; 30/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 08/03/2018 – Exxon Sees Brazil Deals as Safe Despite Candidate’s Tough Talk; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Upstream Net $429M; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 29/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL’S ALEX VOLKOV COMMENTS AT OSLO GAS CONFERENCE; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 18/04/2018 – Commodities trader Gunvor joins transparency group EITI

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 52,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 8.47 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 billion, down from 8.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $218.98. About 1.32M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.64 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 582,750 shares. Prudential Public Limited has invested 0.65% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Northpointe Limited Liability Com has invested 2.66% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Chilton Cap Mngmt reported 1.21% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.3% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). West Family stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 0.89% or 2.24 million shares. 532,052 are held by Cibc Asset Mngmt. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP owns 553,824 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Leavell Invest Management invested in 0.57% or 71,062 shares. Sns Llc invested in 0.28% or 19,137 shares. Lvw Lc has 1.48% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bank Of America De holds 0.61% or 52.59 million shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 349,232 shares.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $30.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 112,624 shares to 7.53 million shares, valued at $1.46B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 71,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiduciary Financial Svcs Of The Southwest Tx reported 60,408 shares stake. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Company holds 7,030 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Moors And Cabot has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 1,140 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Co Tn holds 129 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lakeview Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Com reported 2,030 shares. Blair William Il stated it has 0.7% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Carnegie Asset has 104,259 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Management holds 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 9,602 shares. Azimuth Management Limited Company has invested 0.42% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Credit Agricole S A has 0.05% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 4,975 shares. Moreover, Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo has 0.02% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Brinker Capital Incorporated holds 6,470 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset invested 0.19% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 1,825 were reported by Dodge & Cox.