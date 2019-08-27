Edgewood Management Cut Its Holding in Celgene (CELG) by $766,382 as Share Value Declined; Sanders Capital Has Boosted Its D R Horton (DHI) Holding by $96.48 Million

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 12.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 8,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 58,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51M, down from 66,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $96.71. About 483,187 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 30/05/2018 – DENALI REPORTS EARLY EXERCISE OF OPTION TO BUY F-STAR GAMMA; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS ABOUT $6.31 WITH DILUTION FROM JUNO; 25/05/2018 – #2 After some stinging setbacks, a top analyst questions the high failure rate for Celgene’s drug pipeline; 22/04/2018 – DJ Celgene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CELG); 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 30/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Appointment of Jennifer Dudinak to Senior Vice President of Global Regulatory Affairs

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 2.14M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 20.74 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939.83 million, up from 18.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 350,461 shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 05/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With a Homebuilding Debt to Total Cap Ratio of 24.2%; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $28.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3.03M shares to 6.83M shares, valued at $1.13B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 597,997 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Inc holds 0.06% or 2,140 shares in its portfolio. The Maryland-based Rock Springs Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.67% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Boltwood Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.21% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.21% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Seizert Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 282,018 shares. Security reported 5,095 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Virtu Fincl Lc holds 0.1% or 17,893 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.22% or 12,125 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.2% or 24,650 shares in its portfolio. Zweig has 279,000 shares for 2.93% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & Co Inc holds 7.35M shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Financial Bank Inc invested in 27,734 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 212,716 are held by Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Il. Willingdon Wealth accumulated 15 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.47% or 46,565 shares.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “3 M&A Stories to Watch Today – Schaeffers Research” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Celgene Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amgen to acquire Celgene’s Otezla for $13.4B – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/26/2019: MDCO, BPTH, CELG, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Celgene Corporation (CELG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.