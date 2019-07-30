Edgewood Management Cut Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stake By $451.86 Million; Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) Sentiment Is 1.37

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.52, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 41 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 30 sold and reduced their holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust. The hedge funds in our database now have: 46.17 million shares, up from 42.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 22 Increased: 30 New Position: 11.

Edgewood Management Llc decreased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) stake by 35.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgewood Management Llc sold 6.28M shares as Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH)’s stock declined 20.36%. The Edgewood Management Llc holds 11.65M shares with $844.11M value, down from 17.93 million last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutio now has $37.24B valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $65.42. About 991,398 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $1.38 billion. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Limited. It has a 16.56 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

The stock increased 0.55% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.31. About 258,090 shares traded or 16.89% up from the average. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) has risen 2.10% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.33% the S&P500.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. holds 13.34% of its portfolio in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust for 966,571 shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 2.94 million shares or 2.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Saba Capital Management L.P. has 2.13% invested in the company for 3.92 million shares. The Texas-based Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. has invested 1.76% in the stock. Karpus Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 3.45 million shares.

Edgewood Management Llc increased Booking Hldgs Inc stake by 4,986 shares to 676,072 valued at $1.18B in 2019Q1. It also upped Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) stake by 310,603 shares and now owns 7.42 million shares. Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns had 15 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, May 7. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 7 to “Outperform”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, May 3. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Friday, May 3 to “Underweight” rating. The rating was downgraded by Wedbush on Friday, May 3 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, April 16. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Sunday, March 10. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $8600 target in Thursday, April 25 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura holds 0.01% or 20,723 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Bank & Trust & Commerce holds 298 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 17.17M were accumulated by Financial Bank Of Mellon. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). First Interstate Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 20,688 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Omers Administration owns 14,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Smithfield stated it has 380 shares. Hills Commercial Bank & has 0.17% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 8,878 shares. Johnson Fincl Grp Inc accumulated 2,327 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 5,704 were accumulated by First Financial Bank. Nbt Bancorp N A Ny owns 0.04% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 3,100 shares.