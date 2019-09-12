Edgewood Management Cut By $10.73 Million Its American Tower New (AMT) Position; Key Energy Services (KEG) Shorts Raised By 0.3%

Edgewood Management Llc decreased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 0.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Edgewood Management Llc sold 52,607 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Edgewood Management Llc holds 8.47 million shares with $1.73B value, down from 8.52 million last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $95.14B valuation. The stock increased 2.71% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $218.47. About 1.19 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) had an increase of 0.3% in short interest. KEG’s SI was 3.46M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.3% from 3.45 million shares previously. With 350,100 avg volume, 10 days are for Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG)’s short sellers to cover KEG’s short positions. The SI to Key Energy Services Inc’s float is 35.95%. The stock decreased 3.72% or $0.0532 during the last trading session, reaching $1.3768. About 129,411 shares traded. Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) has declined 81.78% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.78% the S&P500. Some Historical KEG News: 14/05/2018 – Key Energy Services Announces Chief Executive Officer Resignation and Appoints Interim Chief Executive Officer; 20/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Key Energy Services, XOMA, Goldman Sachs BDC, Echo Global Logistics, Ellington R; 14/05/2018 – KEY ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS CEO RESIGNATION & NAMES INTERIM CEO; 14/05/2018 – KEY ENERGY SERVICES INC – DRUMMOND WILL CONTINUE TO REMAIN ON KEY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – Key Energy Services 1Q Loss/Shr $1.23; 14/05/2018 – KEY ENERGY SERVICES INC – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ROBERT DRUMMOND NOTIFIED COMPANY OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Key Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEG); 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 14/05/2018 – Key Energy Services President, CEO Robert Drummond Resigned to Pursue Another Opportunity Effective May 11; 14/05/2018 – KEY ENERGY SERVICES INC – NAMED MARSHALL DODSON AS INTERIM CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management holds 1.07% or 5,665 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 477 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv invested 0.18% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Legal And General Grp Public Limited Liability Co owns 0.39% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 3.52 million shares. Bridgeway holds 13,840 shares. Sns Limited Company holds 0.07% or 1,789 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 50,022 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Fosun Intl Ltd reported 1,387 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Lasalle Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.55% or 100,552 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Destination Wealth Management has 0% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 31 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability holds 0.64% or 11,762 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.34% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Resolution Cap Limited owns 442,001 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Tower Corp has $25300 highest and $20100 lowest target. $223.17’s average target is 2.15% above currents $218.47 stock price. American Tower Corp had 11 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, August 19. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 9. Citigroup maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Wednesday, September 4 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, May 20. Citigroup maintained the shares of AMT in report on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 7 by UBS.

Edgewood Management Llc increased S&P Global Inc stake by 20,045 shares to 6.45 million valued at $1.47 billion in 2019Q2. It also upped Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) stake by 71,860 shares and now owns 6.90 million shares. Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) was raised too.

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig well servicing contractor. The company has market cap of $30.45 million. It operates through U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Rig Services, Fluid Management Services, Coiled Tubing Services, Fishing and Rental Services, and International divisions.

