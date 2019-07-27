Edgewood Management Continues to Hold Holding in Ecolab (ECL); Gradient Investments Has Decreased Its Stake in Total S A (TOT) as Share Value Declined

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 33.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 11,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,925 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, down from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 817,924 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 16.80% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 28/05/2018 – TOTAL STARTS ZINIA 2 DEVELOPMENT IN ANGOLA’S OFFSHORE BLOCK 17; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS WON’T EXPLORE FOR OIL IN ARCTIC, TOO EXPENSIVE; 14/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: TOTAL S.A.: Subscription Price Set For 2018 Capital Increase Reserved For Employees; 26/04/2018 – Total: First Quarter 2018 Results; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL: ACTUAL SPENDING TO DATE FOR SP11 PROJECTLESS THAN EU40M; 28/05/2018 – Angola: Total Launches Zinia 2 Development in Deep Offshore Block 17; 11/05/2018 – Total, Sonatrach Sign Agreement for Petrochemical Project in Algeria; 11/05/2018 – TOTAL STRENGTHENS COOPERATION W/ SONATRACH; 09/05/2018 – Iran Gas Company Says France’s Total Keen on Iran Projects; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS MAERSK DEAL WILL CLOSE MARCH 8

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 29,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.47 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 billion, up from 6.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $199.62. About 621,774 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List

