Edgewood Management Boosted Its Cme Group (CME) Position; As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Market Value Rose, Rare Infrastructure LTD Lifted Its Holding

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 310,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 7.42M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 billion, up from 7.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $214.26. About 448,911 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – Exchange operator CME Group to buy Britain’s NEX for $5.5 billion; 21/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB NEARLY 2 PCT LED BY SHORT-COVERING, SHARPLY HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 15/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES, LOWER CASH FEEDER CATTLE PRICES -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: CME SEES SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER TAX PAYMENT IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – Market expectations for a March rate hike are 94.4 percent as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool; 30/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME GROUP’S SUITE OF INTEREST RATE FUTURES & OPTIONS REACHED OVERALL DAILY VOLUME RECORD OF 39.6 MLN CONTRACTS ON MAY 29; 08/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 7; 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST BOOSTED CME, C, CHTR, AET, QRTEA IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH STRENGTH FROM BUY STOPS, SHORT-COVERING -TRADE; 07/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY FUND SALES, LATE TUESDAY’S LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 84.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 475,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.03 million, up from 563,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $61.05. About 1.14 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Receives Merger Proposal from Cheniere Energy, Inc; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere moves ahead with Corpus Christi LNG expansion; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 06/03/2018 – Cheniere Goes All In on China Gas Race Aiming to Double in Size; 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14; 05/03/2018 Cheniere and GAIL Celebrate Commencement of 20-year LNG Contract

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moller Fincl Ser reported 1,801 shares stake. Appleton Prns Ma invested in 15,099 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1,017 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Co accumulated 0.06% or 433,555 shares. Greenleaf Tru invested in 0.01% or 1,976 shares. Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv stated it has 1,300 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma accumulated 1,088 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ameriprise Inc holds 0.23% or 3.10 million shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Limited Liability Corporation invested in 57 shares or 0% of the stock. Daiwa Group Incorporated Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. First Midwest Bancorp Division accumulated 3,958 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Bollard Group Inc Limited Liability holds 0% or 205 shares. Cortland Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.51% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moreover, Finemark National Bank & has 0.31% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 32,349 shares.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 31, 2019 : AMT, GE, ADP, CME, EPD, D, SO, SPG, MCO, HUM, JCI, SPOT – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “S&P 500, Nasdaq notch another record close after strong earnings from Alphabet, Starbucks – CNBC” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CME Group’s (CME) Q1 ADV Down Y/Y, March Volumes Disappoint, – Nasdaq” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CME’s second-quarter earnings fall, expenses weigh – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Seaboard Corporation (SEB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $28.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 325,023 shares to 343,347 shares, valued at $71.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 168,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,527 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addison invested in 2.5% or 48,059 shares. 116,032 are owned by Amer Insur Tx. Van Eck Associate Corp reported 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 6,823 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Liability stated it has 118,690 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. 19,466 were reported by Hightower Limited Company. Pinnacle Ltd reported 56,475 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Reaves W H & invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 1.57% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 1.32M shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Assetmark Incorporated, California-based fund reported 1,997 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.06% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Three Peaks Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 53,234 shares stake.