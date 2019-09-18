Edgewood Management Boosted By $9.17 Million Its Netflix (NFLX) Holding; Starent Networks Has 0.9 Sentiment

Edgewood Management Llc increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 0.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Edgewood Management Llc acquired 24,987 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Edgewood Management Llc holds 2.55 million shares with $937.86M value, up from 2.53 million last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $126.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.87% or $8.57 during the last trading session, reaching $290.03. About 3.11 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – It is the first time that Netflix has been included in a television provider bundle; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 20/04/2018 – Movies: Comic Performers Play It Dark in Netflix Movies; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: HIS SHORT ON NETFLIX, LONG ON GM, WERE BIGGEST LOSERS; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Subscriber Growth Tops Expectations — 3rd Update; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Board Also Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposal to Adopt Clawback Policy; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 11/05/2018 – The Wrap: Netflix Buys Animated Film `Next Gen’ for $30 Million; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO TAX NETFLIX, OTHER FOREIGN E-COMMERCE FIRMS

Starent Networks Corp (STAR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.17, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 56 funds started new and increased holdings, while 62 sold and decreased their equity positions in Starent Networks Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 48.19 million shares, down from 51.18 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Starent Networks Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 41 Increased: 40 New Position: 16.

Edgewood Management Llc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 13,490 shares to 33,509 valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 10,300 shares and now owns 333,047 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity. The insider SMITH BRADFORD L bought 6,499 shares worth $2.00M.

Among 11 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Netflix has $480 highest and $183 lowest target. $415.33’s average target is 43.20% above currents $290.03 stock price. Netflix had 20 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $358 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, March 20. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. Credit Suisse maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 29. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets.

The stock increased 1.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.2. About 215,039 shares traded. iStar Inc. (STAR) has risen 22.79% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.79% the S&P500. Some Historical STAR News: 23/04/2018 – iStar Unveils First-Ever Digital Annual Review for 2017; 27/03/2018 – IStar: Geoff Jervis to Step Down as Financial Chief to Pursue Other Opportunities; 03/05/2018 – IStar 1Q Rev $364.2M; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms iStar at ‘BB-‘; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – IStar Names Andrew C. Richardson Interim Financial Chief; 08/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 8 / 2018 – iStar Jewelry, LLC dba Stanley Creations – New York City Region; 15/03/2018 – Legendary Hangout And Music Venue Asbury Lanes To Rock Again This Summer After Faithful Restoration That Celebrates The Soul Of Asbury Park; 16/05/2018 – iSTAR Medical’s MINIject delivers exceptional 6-month results in first-in-human trial; 03/05/2018 – IStar 1Q EPS 35c; 15/05/2018 – Claar Advisors LLC Exits Position in iStar Financial

iStar Inc. finances, invests in, and develops real estate and real estate related projects in the United States. The company has market cap of $823.84 million. It operates through four divisions: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, and Land and Development. It has a 4.2 P/E ratio. The Real Estate Finance segment offers senior and mezzanine real estate loans; preferred equity investments, and senior and subordinated loans to business entities; and whole loans and loan participations.

Real Estate Management Services Llc holds 3.74% of its portfolio in iStar Inc. for 446,900 shares. Private Management Group Inc owns 2.33 million shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has 0.72% invested in the company for 623,173 shares. The California-based Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. has invested 0.37% in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 4.09 million shares.