Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Summer Infant Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR)

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) and Summer Infant Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) have been rivals in the Personal Products for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgewell Personal Care Company 36 0.71 N/A 1.62 18.75 Summer Infant Inc. 1 0.05 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights Edgewell Personal Care Company and Summer Infant Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Edgewell Personal Care Company and Summer Infant Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgewell Personal Care Company 0.00% 4.5% 2% Summer Infant Inc. 0.00% -29.4% -3.1%

Risk & Volatility

Edgewell Personal Care Company has a 0.82 beta, while its volatility is 18.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Summer Infant Inc.’s 36.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.64 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Edgewell Personal Care Company are 2 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Summer Infant Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Summer Infant Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Edgewell Personal Care Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Company and Summer Infant Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgewell Personal Care Company 0 2 1 2.33 Summer Infant Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Edgewell Personal Care Company has a 48.82% upside potential and an average price target of $41.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Edgewell Personal Care Company and Summer Infant Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.1% and 50.7%. About 0.2% of Edgewell Personal Care Company’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 15.2% of Summer Infant Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edgewell Personal Care Company 3.79% 10.94% -24.13% -22.27% -42.83% -18.53% Summer Infant Inc. -15.6% -17.92% -43.84% -61.88% -70.59% -60.79%

For the past year Edgewell Personal Care Company’s stock price has smaller decline than Summer Infant Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Edgewell Personal Care Company beats Summer Infant Inc.

Edgewell Personal Care Company manufactures and markets personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care, and infant care categories the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care, and All Other. It offers Schick and Wilkinson Sword razor systems, including razor handles and refillable blades, and disposable shave products for men and women; and shave preparation products, such as shaving gels and creams under the Edge, Skintimate, and Shave Guard brands. The company also manufactures, distributes, and sells private label and value-priced wet shaving disposable razors, shaving systems, and replacement blades under a retailer's store name or under the Personna name. In addition, it provides sun care products comprising protection, sport, kids, baby, tanning, and after sun products, as well as hand wipes and household gloves under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Wet Ones, and Playtex brands; and feminine care products consisting of tampons, pads, and liners under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree, o.b., and Playtex Sport brand names. Further, the company offers infant care products, such as bottles, cups, and mealtime products under the Playtex brand; OrthoPro and Binky pacifiers; diaper disposal systems under the Playtex Diaper Genie brand; and diaper pail units and refill liners under the Diaper Genie brand, as well as markets Litter Genie, a waste disposal solution for cat owners. It sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, and wholesalers, as well as through retail locations and e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Energizer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Edgewell Personal Care Company in June 2015. Edgewell Personal Care Company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

Summer Infant, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily in North America. The company markets approximately 1,100 products in various product categories, such as monitoring, safety, nursery, baby gear, and feeding products under the Summer Infant, SwaddleMe, and Born Free brand names. Its products include audio, video, and Internet viewable monitors; gates, bedrails, baby proofing, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as wearable blankets, sleep aides and soothers, travel accessories, and swaddles; baby gear products, including strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards; and feeding products comprising bottles, drinking cups, bibs and placemats, electronics, and pacifiers. The company sells its products to large and national retailers, independent retailers, and international retail customers through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and distributors, as well as through its partner's Websites and its summerinfant.com Website. Summer Infant, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.