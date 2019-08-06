Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) Reaches $30.18 After 7.00% Up Move; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)

The stock of Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.21% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $30.18. About 820,030 shares traded. Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) has declined 42.83% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.83% the S&P500. Some Historical EPC News: 12/04/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care Company To Webcast A Discussion Of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results On May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care Sees FY18 EPS $2.70-EPS $2.90; 06/03/2018 – EDGEWELL CUT TO Ba3 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care 2Q EPS $1.20; 03/05/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.40-Adj EPS $3.60; 03/05/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care Sees FY18 Project Fuel Restructuring Charges of About $40M; 03/05/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care Sees FY18 Net Sales Down About 50 Basis Points, Organic Net Sales Down 3%; 03/05/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care 2Q Net $65.1M; 01/05/2018 – Stayfree And Jenny Mollen Aren’t Holding Back On Periods And Pee; 14/05/2018 – Hawaiian Tropic® Launches New Sun Care Products Designed To Protect And Nourish Skin During And After Sun ExposureThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $1.64B company. It was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $32.29 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:EPC worth $114.94M more.

Edgewell Personal Care Company manufactures and markets personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care, and infant care categories the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care, and All Other. It has a 20.6 P/E ratio. It offers Schick and Wilkinson Sword razor systems, including razor handles and refillable blades, and disposable shave products for men and women; and shave preparation products, such as shaving gels and creams under the Edge, Skintimate, and Shave Guard brands.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.43 million. The firm uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

