Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) and Revlon Inc. (NYSE:REV) Comparing side by side

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) and Revlon Inc. (NYSE:REV) compete against each other in the Personal Products sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgewell Personal Care Company 31 93.20 53.86M 1.62 18.75 Revlon Inc. 19 -1.46 6.65M -5.41 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgewell Personal Care Company 175,955,570.08% 4.5% 2% Revlon Inc. 35,315,985.13% 26.8% -9%

Risk & Volatility

Edgewell Personal Care Company’s volatility measures that it’s 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.82 beta. Revlon Inc.’s 72.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.28 beta.

Liquidity

Edgewell Personal Care Company has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Revlon Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Edgewell Personal Care Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Revlon Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgewell Personal Care Company 0 2 1 2.33 Revlon Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$37.67 is Edgewell Personal Care Company’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 20.85%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Edgewell Personal Care Company and Revlon Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.1% and 13.2%. About 0.2% of Edgewell Personal Care Company’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Revlon Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edgewell Personal Care Company 3.79% 10.94% -24.13% -22.27% -42.83% -18.53% Revlon Inc. -0.85% 3.32% -8.12% -21.39% 29.77% -20.92%

For the past year Edgewell Personal Care Company’s stock price has smaller decline than Revlon Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Edgewell Personal Care Company beats Revlon Inc.

Edgewell Personal Care Company manufactures and markets personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care, and infant care categories the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care, and All Other. It offers Schick and Wilkinson Sword razor systems, including razor handles and refillable blades, and disposable shave products for men and women; and shave preparation products, such as shaving gels and creams under the Edge, Skintimate, and Shave Guard brands. The company also manufactures, distributes, and sells private label and value-priced wet shaving disposable razors, shaving systems, and replacement blades under a retailer's store name or under the Personna name. In addition, it provides sun care products comprising protection, sport, kids, baby, tanning, and after sun products, as well as hand wipes and household gloves under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Wet Ones, and Playtex brands; and feminine care products consisting of tampons, pads, and liners under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree, o.b., and Playtex Sport brand names. Further, the company offers infant care products, such as bottles, cups, and mealtime products under the Playtex brand; OrthoPro and Binky pacifiers; diaper disposal systems under the Playtex Diaper Genie brand; and diaper pail units and refill liners under the Diaper Genie brand, as well as markets Litter Genie, a waste disposal solution for cat owners. It sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, and wholesalers, as well as through retail locations and e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Energizer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Edgewell Personal Care Company in June 2015. Edgewell Personal Care Company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

Revlon, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics, hair color and hair care, beauty tools, fragrances, anti-perspirant deodorants, and skincare products. This segmentÂ’s cosmetics include face makeup products comprising foundation, powder, blush, and concealers; lip makeup products, such as lipstick, lip gloss, and lip liner; eye makeup products, including mascaras, eyeliners, eye shadows, and brow products; nail color and care products; and makeup removers. It also offers beauty tools comprising nail, eye, and manicure and pedicure grooming tools, as well as eye lash curlers and makeup brushes; and perfumes, eau de toilettes, colognes, and body sprays. This segment markets its products primarily under the Revlon, Almay, SinfulColors, Pure Ice, Revlon ColorSilk, Llongueras, Charlie, Jean NatÃ©, Mitchum, Natural Honey, and Gatineau brands through the retailers, chain drug and food stores, chemist shops, hypermarkets, general merchandise stores, e-commerce, television shopping, department stores, specialty cosmetic stores, and perfumeries. Its Professional segment offers hair color, hair care, and hair treatment products to hair and nail salons and distributors under Revlon Professional brand name; men's shampoos, conditioners, gels, and other hair care and grooming products under the American Crew and d:fi brands; nail enhancement systems, and nail color and treatment products under the CND brand; hair products under Orofluido, UniqOne, and Intercosmo brands; and multi-cultural hair products under the Creme of Nature brand name. The company sells its products through sales force, sales representatives, and independent distributors, as well as licenses its trademarks to manufacturers for complementary beauty-related products and accessories. Revlon, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in New York, New York.