Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) and Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Contrasting side by side

As Personal Products businesses, Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) and Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgewell Personal Care Company 30 94.10 53.86M 1.62 18.75 Natural Health Trends Corp. 7 0.00 5.88M 1.73 4.35

In table 1 we can see Edgewell Personal Care Company and Natural Health Trends Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Natural Health Trends Corp. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Edgewell Personal Care Company. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Edgewell Personal Care Company has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Natural Health Trends Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Edgewell Personal Care Company and Natural Health Trends Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgewell Personal Care Company 177,287,689.27% 4.5% 2% Natural Health Trends Corp. 78,820,375.34% 23.2% 13.2%

Risk and Volatility

Edgewell Personal Care Company is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.82 beta. Natural Health Trends Corp.’s 1.17 beta is the reason why it is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Edgewell Personal Care Company are 2 and 1.2. Competitively, Natural Health Trends Corp. has 3.8 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Natural Health Trends Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Edgewell Personal Care Company.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Company and Natural Health Trends Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgewell Personal Care Company 0 2 1 2.33 Natural Health Trends Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Edgewell Personal Care Company has an average price target of $37.67, and a 17.65% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Edgewell Personal Care Company and Natural Health Trends Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.1% and 46.5%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Edgewell Personal Care Company’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of Natural Health Trends Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edgewell Personal Care Company 3.79% 10.94% -24.13% -22.27% -42.83% -18.53% Natural Health Trends Corp. 8.84% -8.41% -36.73% -55.26% -67.37% -59.13%

For the past year Edgewell Personal Care Company was less bearish than Natural Health Trends Corp.

Summary

Edgewell Personal Care Company beats on 10 of the 14 factors Natural Health Trends Corp.

Edgewell Personal Care Company manufactures and markets personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care, and infant care categories the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care, and All Other. It offers Schick and Wilkinson Sword razor systems, including razor handles and refillable blades, and disposable shave products for men and women; and shave preparation products, such as shaving gels and creams under the Edge, Skintimate, and Shave Guard brands. The company also manufactures, distributes, and sells private label and value-priced wet shaving disposable razors, shaving systems, and replacement blades under a retailer's store name or under the Personna name. In addition, it provides sun care products comprising protection, sport, kids, baby, tanning, and after sun products, as well as hand wipes and household gloves under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Wet Ones, and Playtex brands; and feminine care products consisting of tampons, pads, and liners under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree, o.b., and Playtex Sport brand names. Further, the company offers infant care products, such as bottles, cups, and mealtime products under the Playtex brand; OrthoPro and Binky pacifiers; diaper disposal systems under the Playtex Diaper Genie brand; and diaper pail units and refill liners under the Diaper Genie brand, as well as markets Litter Genie, a waste disposal solution for cat owners. It sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, and wholesalers, as well as through retail locations and e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Energizer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Edgewell Personal Care Company in June 2015. Edgewell Personal Care Company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand in North America, Greater China, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Europe, Russia, and Kazakhstan. Its wellness products include liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprise herbal supplements. The company's beauty products consists of anti-aging and hydrating cleansers, creams, lotions, serums, and toners; and lifestyle products include weight management, intimacy support, and energy enhancing supplements. In addition, it offers home and car appliances. The company sells its products directly to consumers through an e-commerce retail platform. Natural Health Trends Corp. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Rolling Hills Estates, California.