Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) and Mannatech Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Comparing side by side

Both Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) and Mannatech Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) are each other’s competitor in the Personal Products industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgewell Personal Care Company 36 0.76 N/A 1.62 18.75 Mannatech Incorporated 17 0.23 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Edgewell Personal Care Company and Mannatech Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) and Mannatech Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgewell Personal Care Company 0.00% 4.5% 2% Mannatech Incorporated 0.00% -10.7% -4.4%

Risk and Volatility

Edgewell Personal Care Company has a 0.82 beta, while its volatility is 18.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Mannatech Incorporated’s beta is 1.43 which is 43.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Edgewell Personal Care Company is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Mannatech Incorporated is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Edgewell Personal Care Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mannatech Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Edgewell Personal Care Company and Mannatech Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgewell Personal Care Company 0 2 1 2.33 Mannatech Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Edgewell Personal Care Company is $41.67, with potential upside of 37.93%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.1% of Edgewell Personal Care Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.1% of Mannatech Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Edgewell Personal Care Company shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 10.7% of Mannatech Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edgewell Personal Care Company 3.79% 10.94% -24.13% -22.27% -42.83% -18.53% Mannatech Incorporated 1.01% -0.41% -1.4% -14.33% -13.06% -9.36%

For the past year Edgewell Personal Care Company’s stock price has bigger decline than Mannatech Incorporated.

Summary

Edgewell Personal Care Company beats on 8 of the 9 factors Mannatech Incorporated.

Edgewell Personal Care Company manufactures and markets personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care, and infant care categories the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care, and All Other. It offers Schick and Wilkinson Sword razor systems, including razor handles and refillable blades, and disposable shave products for men and women; and shave preparation products, such as shaving gels and creams under the Edge, Skintimate, and Shave Guard brands. The company also manufactures, distributes, and sells private label and value-priced wet shaving disposable razors, shaving systems, and replacement blades under a retailer's store name or under the Personna name. In addition, it provides sun care products comprising protection, sport, kids, baby, tanning, and after sun products, as well as hand wipes and household gloves under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Wet Ones, and Playtex brands; and feminine care products consisting of tampons, pads, and liners under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree, o.b., and Playtex Sport brand names. Further, the company offers infant care products, such as bottles, cups, and mealtime products under the Playtex brand; OrthoPro and Binky pacifiers; diaper disposal systems under the Playtex Diaper Genie brand; and diaper pail units and refill liners under the Diaper Genie brand, as well as markets Litter Genie, a waste disposal solution for cat owners. It sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, and wholesalers, as well as through retail locations and e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Energizer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Edgewell Personal Care Company in June 2015. Edgewell Personal Care Company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a wellness solution provider. It develops and sells nutritional supplements, topical, skin care and anti-aging products, and weight-management products. The company markets its products through network marketing channel in the Americas, Europe/the Middle East/Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. Mannatech, Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.