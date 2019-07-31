Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) is a company in the Personal Products industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Edgewell Personal Care Company has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 51.14% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Edgewell Personal Care Company has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 7.00% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Edgewell Personal Care Company and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgewell Personal Care Company 0.00% 4.50% 2.00% Industry Average 9.56% 24.82% 10.02%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Edgewell Personal Care Company and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Edgewell Personal Care Company N/A 37 17.36 Industry Average 1.71B 17.93B 21.52

Edgewell Personal Care Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Edgewell Personal Care Company is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Company and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgewell Personal Care Company 0 3 2 2.40 Industry Average 2.00 2.38 2.17 2.38

With average price target of $41.67, Edgewell Personal Care Company has a potential upside of 34.12%. The potential upside of the peers is 40.94%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Edgewell Personal Care Company is looking more favorable than its peers, equities research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Edgewell Personal Care Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edgewell Personal Care Company -14.62% -22.92% -23.84% -27.47% -21.91% -8.97% Industry Average 4.10% 6.24% 12.60% 26.53% 36.79% 32.79%

For the past year Edgewell Personal Care Company had bearish trend while Edgewell Personal Care Company’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Edgewell Personal Care Company has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Edgewell Personal Care Company’s peers Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 1.62 Quick Ratio. Edgewell Personal Care Company’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Edgewell Personal Care Company.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.72 shows that Edgewell Personal Care Company is 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Edgewell Personal Care Company’s competitors’ beta is 0.84 which is 15.68% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Edgewell Personal Care Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Edgewell Personal Care Company’s peers beat Edgewell Personal Care Company.

Edgewell Personal Care Company manufactures and markets personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care, and infant care categories the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care, and All Other. It offers Schick and Wilkinson Sword razor systems, including razor handles and refillable blades, and disposable shave products for men and women; and shave preparation products, such as shaving gels and creams under the Edge, Skintimate, and Shave Guard brands. The company also manufactures, distributes, and sells private label and value-priced wet shaving disposable razors, shaving systems, and replacement blades under a retailer's store name or under the Personna name. In addition, it provides sun care products comprising protection, sport, kids, baby, tanning, and after sun products, as well as hand wipes and household gloves under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Wet Ones, and Playtex brands; and feminine care products consisting of tampons, pads, and liners under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree, o.b., and Playtex Sport brand names. Further, the company offers infant care products, such as bottles, cups, and mealtime products under the Playtex brand; OrthoPro and Binky pacifiers; diaper disposal systems under the Playtex Diaper Genie brand; and diaper pail units and refill liners under the Diaper Genie brand, as well as markets Litter Genie, a waste disposal solution for cat owners. It sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, and wholesalers, as well as through retail locations and e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Energizer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Edgewell Personal Care Company in June 2015. Edgewell Personal Care Company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.