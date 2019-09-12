Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) and e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Comparison side by side

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) and e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF), both competing one another are Personal Products companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgewell Personal Care Company 35 0.75 N/A 1.62 18.75 e.l.f. Beauty Inc. 13 3.06 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgewell Personal Care Company 0.00% 4.5% 2% e.l.f. Beauty Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -0.7%

Liquidity

Edgewell Personal Care Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor e.l.f. Beauty Inc. are 3 and 2.1 respectively. e.l.f. Beauty Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Edgewell Personal Care Company.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Company and e.l.f. Beauty Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgewell Personal Care Company 0 3 1 2.25 e.l.f. Beauty Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Edgewell Personal Care Company’s average price target is $39.25, while its potential upside is 16.43%. On the other hand, e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s potential downside is -12.12% and its average price target is $14. The information presented earlier suggests that Edgewell Personal Care Company looks more robust than e.l.f. Beauty Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Edgewell Personal Care Company and e.l.f. Beauty Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.1% and 88.8% respectively. Edgewell Personal Care Company’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. has 6.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edgewell Personal Care Company 3.79% 10.94% -24.13% -22.27% -42.83% -18.53% e.l.f. Beauty Inc. -0.84% 16.42% 29.31% 96.33% 16.91% 91.57%

For the past year Edgewell Personal Care Company has -18.53% weaker performance while e.l.f. Beauty Inc. has 91.57% stronger performance.

Summary

Edgewell Personal Care Company beats on 6 of the 10 factors e.l.f. Beauty Inc.

Edgewell Personal Care Company manufactures and markets personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care, and infant care categories the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care, and All Other. It offers Schick and Wilkinson Sword razor systems, including razor handles and refillable blades, and disposable shave products for men and women; and shave preparation products, such as shaving gels and creams under the Edge, Skintimate, and Shave Guard brands. The company also manufactures, distributes, and sells private label and value-priced wet shaving disposable razors, shaving systems, and replacement blades under a retailer's store name or under the Personna name. In addition, it provides sun care products comprising protection, sport, kids, baby, tanning, and after sun products, as well as hand wipes and household gloves under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Wet Ones, and Playtex brands; and feminine care products consisting of tampons, pads, and liners under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree, o.b., and Playtex Sport brand names. Further, the company offers infant care products, such as bottles, cups, and mealtime products under the Playtex brand; OrthoPro and Binky pacifiers; diaper disposal systems under the Playtex Diaper Genie brand; and diaper pail units and refill liners under the Diaper Genie brand, as well as markets Litter Genie, a waste disposal solution for cat owners. It sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, and wholesalers, as well as through retail locations and e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Energizer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Edgewell Personal Care Company in June 2015. Edgewell Personal Care Company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. develops, markets, and sells beauty cosmetic products under the e.l.f. brand name. It offers products in face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits categories, as well as skin care. The company sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f. stores in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 16 e.l.f. stores in the New York metro area; and 3 e.l.f. stores in Southern California. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Oakland, California.